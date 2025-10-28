Barbara Creecy at the official launch of the renewable energy initiative, Train Set 300, alongside the Isiphingo Mall, 28 Oct
Members of the media are invited to join Transport Minister Ms. Barbara Creecy at the official launch of the renewable energy initiative, Train Set 300, alongside the Isiphingo Mall by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).
Additionally, this event will serve as the platform for unveiling the PRASA Travel Cards, which will be piloted during this occasion.
Details of the media briefing are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 28 October 2025
Time: 10H30 for 11H00
Venue: Durban Station, (across SAPS), Masabalala Yengwa Avenue, 4001, Durban
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms. Lwaphesheya Shozi on 081 766 2440 / lwaphesheya.shozi@prasa.com or Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za
Media ContactL
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
