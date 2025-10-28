Open Mind Coffee by Kris Lin Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Open Mind Coffee

Kris Lin's Innovative Open Mind Coffee Design Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Kris Lin as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the innovative Open Mind Coffee design. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Kris Lin's work within the interior design industry, celebrating the project's outstanding creativity, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.Open Mind Coffee's award-winning design aligns with current trends in the interior design industry, focusing on creating multifunctional, open commercial spaces that break traditional boundaries. By integrating various functions such as a cafe, casual dining, reading, and exhibition areas, the design offers a versatile and engaging environment that meets diverse customer needs. This innovative approach showcases Kris Lin's commitment to advancing interior design standards and practices while providing practical benefits for users and stakeholders.Kris Lin's Open Mind Coffee design stands out in the market through its unique blend of architecture, decorative design, and landscape design. The glowing glass box that appears to float within the space creates a striking visual impact, while flexible layouts, material transitions, and strategic lighting blur the boundaries between different areas. The seamless glass curtain wall enhances the connection between interior and exterior, promoting openness and flow. These distinctive features demonstrate Kris Lin's expertise in crafting functional, aesthetically pleasing, and innovative interior spaces.Winning the Silver A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Kris Lin's design excellence and has the potential to inspire future projects and directions within the brand. This recognition may foster further innovation and exploration in creating multifunctional, socially engaging interior spaces that adapt to diverse needs. The award also motivates Kris Lin's team to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of interior design, contributing to the advancement of the industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about Open Mind Coffee's award-winning design at:About Kris LinKris Lin, hailing from China, established the KLID Design Office in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With over two decades of experience, Kris Lin has become a prominent figure in the Chinese interior design industry, known for creating innovative and functional spaces that blend aesthetics with practicality.About COFCO CorporationCOFCO Group Co., Ltd. is a large state-owned enterprise directly under the central government, founded at the same time as the People's Republic of China. As a leader in China's agricultural and grain industry, COFCO has expanded into an international agricultural and grain food enterprise with a global presence and a comprehensive industrial chain, playing a crucial role in the country's food security and economic development.About Kris Lin International DesignKris Lin International Design was initially established in Taipei and later expanded to Shanghai. The company specializes in architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design, catering to a wide range of clients. With a team of experienced professionals, Kris Lin International Design has successfully completed projects for numerous international enterprises and developers. The company's design tenet is to approach the world with open and generous eyes, bringing fresh and creative ideas to each project.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of interior design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically impressive creations. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase exceptional expertise, creativity, and a profound understanding of interior space and exhibition design principles.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the field of interior design. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring the highest standards of design excellence. The A' Design Award ultimately aims to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesignaward.net

