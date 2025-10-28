Ana Mandara Cam Ranh Resort in Vietnam Inspires Sustainable Lifestyles

Ana Mandara Cam Ranh Resort

The resort is dedicated to preserving the unparallelled beautiful surroundings while carrying out its sustainable operations.

Green Globe is not an endpoint but a milestone that affirms we are on the right path.” — Le Dai Hai, General Manager of Ana Mandara Cam Ranh.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ana Mandara Cam Ranh Resort has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification. Located along the majestic coastline of Bai Dai Beach in Cam Ranh Bay and renowned for its genuine Vietnamese warmth and personalized service, the resort is dedicated to preserving the unparallelled beautiful surroundings while carrying out its sustainable operations.“Green Globe is not an endpoint but a milestone that affirms we are on the right path,” said Le Dai Hai, General Manager of Ana Mandara Cam Ranh. “We will continue to safeguard the natural beauty of Bai Dai, pursue greener innovations, and ensure each stay is a profound experience where every breath resonates with nature. Our vision is for Ana Mandara Cam Ranh to be not just a beautiful retreat, but a source of inspiration for sustainable living.”The resort’s sustainability vision is focused on integrating best practices into all aspects of the property. Sustainability at Ana Mandara Cam Ranh begins with design. More than 85% of the resort is landscaped with native greenery, while open-air spaces welcome natural light and sea breezes, reducing the need for artificial cooling. A centralized chiller system cools every villa without using ozone-harming refrigerants, complemented by solar-powered water heating and energy-efficient LED lighting. Collectively, these measures have helped reduce the resort’s energy use and costs, achieving more than 38% in energy savings in 2024.Ana Mandara Cam Ranh adheres to a comprehensive sustainability management plan (SMP). Energy and water consumption are regularly monitored to ensure energy and water efficiency are maintained and benchmarks are met. Drinking water is purified and bottled onsite in reusable glass bottles, eliminating the use of plastic bottled water. An advanced wastewater management system allows treated greywater to be reused to irrigate the resort’s lush organic gardens and landscapes, significantly reducing freshwater demand. To help maintain the calm and clean environment at the idyllic tropical location, guests can leisurely travel through the resort on electric buggies and bicycles which lower carbon emissions.Regular maintenance checks are completed to ensure equipment is operating efficiently and waste management strategies focus on minimizing waste across the property. Zero-plastic targets have also been achieved with single-use plastic amenities completely removed from guest rooms and replaced with green alternatives.Just as Vietnamese culture values strong community connections, Ana Mandara Cam Ranh’s CSR initiatives emphasize nurturing close and enduring bonds with its local community. More than 90% of its team members are recruited from Khanh Hoa province and the resort also works with local schools and vocational institutes to offer training programs, internships, and long-term career opportunities in hospitality. Local sourcing remains at the heart of the property’s operations, from purchasing fresh seafood directly from fishermen to featuring seasonal produce across its menus.The Ana Mandara Cam Ranh team actively supports various community initiatives, sponsoring events such as the 2023 Sea Festival and promoting energy-saving and environmental awareness campaigns at the property. Beyond the resort grounds, the team lead voluntary events including beach clean-ups. During 2025, as part of reforestation efforts, Ana Mandara Cam Ranh partnered with the Khanh Hoa Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment to plant 600 mangrove trees in Ha Lien village. An Environmental Skills Day was also organized for 300 local students to foster interest in future generations in protecting this coastal region.The Green Team, consisting of staff members representing different resort departments, spearhead many sustainability initiatives ranging from environmental protection programs to improving daily operations. Green Day events are held monthly where guests are invited to participate in marine conservation programs such as the removal of litter and washed up debris from Bai Dai Beach. Ana Mandara Cam Ranh’s signature farm-to-table experience invites guests to hand-pick herbs and vegetables from the onsite organic garden and enjoy them in chef-prepared dishes, turning every meal into a moment of connection with the land.Behind the scenes, the Green Team drives resort-wide recycling and composting programs, and paperless initiatives. At Ana Mandara Cam Ranh, sustainability goes hand in hand with innovation. The resort has replaced printed brochures with digital maps, menus, and promotions accessible via QR codes and smart screens. Internal reports and approvals are now handled electronically, while e-invoices, e-contracts, and e-learning have become part of daily operations. These paperless initiatives not only help reduce paper waste and improve operational efficiency but also reflect the resort’s enduring commitment to environmental responsibility.Ana Mandara Cam Ranh hopes that the culmination of all its green practices will transform sustainability from a concept into a meaningful experience that inspires guests to adopt eco-conscious habits upon returning home.ContactHuy Dao (Stephen)Assistant Director of Sales & MarketingAna Mandara Cam RanhLot D6A - Zone 2Cam Ranh PeninsulaCam Lam, Khanh HoaVietnamE. huy.dao@anamandaracamranh.comT. +84 25 83 522 222

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.