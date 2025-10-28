DentiRate Introduces Payment Processing to Lower Costs by Up to 50% for Dental Practices

Patient Financing Reimagined

Standalone cards/ACH module with optional card cost-offset can reduce net payment processing cost to just 1–2% for dental practices

By adding a dedicated payments option—and enabling a compliant cost-recovery feature—operators can standardize collections and meaningfully reduce what they spend on card fees.” — Ali Touchaei, CEO of DentiRate

CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today DentiRate introduced integrated payment processing as a separate module within its AI-powered platform, giving DSOs and dental groups a clean way to accept cards and ACH without leaving their existing workflow. Practices can deploy DentiRate Payments on its own or alongside DentiRate Financing. With an optional card cost-offset feature, operators can reduce net card acceptance costs to 1–2%, putting more revenue back into EBITDA while keeping the experience simple for staff and patients.“Front-office teams want fewer handoffs and finance teams want lower net costs,” said Ali Touchaei, CEO of DentiRate. “By adding a dedicated payments option—and enabling a compliant cost-recovery feature—operators can standardize collections and meaningfully reduce what they spend on card fees.”High-impact use casesThe payments module addresses everyday scenarios that slow collections. When an insurer denies or downcodes a claim and the balance shifts to the patient, staff can send a secure DentiRate link so the patient pays by card or ACH from any device, with the balance recorded automatically in payments reporting. When an insurer issues a check to the patient instead of the practice, coordinators can request the exact amount due with a link-to-pay message, closing the loop quickly and posting the result for reconciliation. For larger procedures, practices can take an upfront deposit, store a card on file, or schedule recurring payments to reduce no-shows and smooth cash flow.Why it mattersCollections often happen outside the clinical conversation. By keeping plan discussion, payment acceptance, and reporting in one environment—even when payments is used independently of financing—practices cut tool-switching at checkout and gain a clearer, faster view of revenue.Cost impactPractices that previously averaged about 3% in card acceptance costs can see net costs around 1–2% with DentiRate’s card cost-offset enabled.* A practice paying $10,000 per month in transaction costs could pay about $5,000 under the same volume and mix, while preserving a modern patient experience.What’s includedDentiRate Payments brings card and ACH acceptance into the platform, along with link-to-pay by SMS or email with itemized balances, deposits and split payments, card-on-file and recurring schedules, and role-based controls with location-level settings and APIs. Payments reporting can be viewed on its own or alongside financing analytics, so revenue leaders see approvals, payments, and funding together. For in-office checkout, practices can add countertop terminals for tap, dip, and swipe, unifying card-present and link-based acceptance under one vendor and one set of reports.About DentiRateDentiRate is an AI-powered platform for dental operators. Practices can use DentiRate Payments and DentiRate Financing independently or together, depending on operational needs. Learn more at dentirate.com.

