Renal Dialysis Advisory Council to Meet Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Oct. 27, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Renal Dialysis Advisory Council will meet Wednesday, October 29, at 2 p.m. at the State of South Carolina Health Campus, Conference Room E159, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce. The agenda and link to virtually view the meeting are available on the meeting event page.

