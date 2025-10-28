SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Festival Returns Nov. 15 to OC Fairgrounds — Early-Bird Pricing Ends Oct. 31

Join us Saturday, November 15, 3–7 PM at the OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa for the SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Fest — featuring unlimited tastings, over 45 premium brands, live entertainment, and celebrity guests. sipawards.com/event Celebrate the craft of mixology at the SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Fest, Saturday, November 15, 3–7 PM at the OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa. Enjoy unlimited tastings, live entertainment & celebrity guests. sipawards.com/event Raise your glass, SoCal! Join us Nov. 15 at the OC Fair & Event Center for unlimited tastings, live entertainment & good vibes at the SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Fest. sipawards.com/event

A portion of the event proceeds will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast

We’re excited to bring together top brands, mixologists, and guests for an afternoon of craftsmanship, community, and cause—all while supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.” — Pouya Hashemi, Founder of the SIP Awards

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Festival will bring together more than 45 celebrated brands and mixologists from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Orange County Fairgrounds Event Center. Guests will sample craft cocktails and premium spirits while enjoying live entertainment. A red-carpet welcome will run from 3 to 4 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, a nonprofit whose mission is to ensure every child has mentors and champions in life - providing academic support, mentorship, and programs that build essential life and workforce skills.Event DetailsWhen: Friday, Nov. 15, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Red Carpet 3–4 p.m.)Where: Orange County Fairgrounds Event Center, Costa Mesa, Calif.Tickets: Visit www.sipawards.com/event for information and to purchase tickets.Open to both enthusiasts and casual cocktail lovers, the festival will feature: Tastings from more than 45 brands , highlighting top spirits and creative cocktails• Live music and entertainment• Photo opportunities during the red-carpet hourParticipating BrandsBrands expected to participate include Snazzy Beverages, Golden Eagle Vodka, Kuleana Rum, Cocijo Mezcal, Camel Gin, and many more emerging and award-winning names from across the spirits world, along with innovative newcomers and boutique distilleries showcasing unique small-batch offerings. Samples include tequila, whiskey, vodka, rum, gin, wine, and cocktails.WHO (Confirmed talent):Reza Jackson (Comedian/Modern Dating); Anne Florence (The Night They Came Home); Olga Loera (Playboy model, luxury lifestyle influencer); Pouya Hashemi (Comedian/Actor); Kendra Erika (Billboard-charting singer-songwriter and actress); and more.Community ImpactA portion of the event proceeds will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to ensure every child has mentors and champions in life. The Club empowers future generations with the resources, opportunities, and guidance they need to reach their full potential, providing academic support, mentorship, and access to programs that build essential life and workforce skills. Their programs provide safe and positive spaces for youth to learn, grow, and build brighter futures through education, mentorship, and community engagement."We’re excited to bring together top brands, mixologists, and guests for an afternoon of craftsmanship, community, and cause, all while supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast," said Pouya Hashemi, Founder of the SIP Awards.Ticket InformationEarly-bird pricing is available through Oct. 31:• General Admission: $71.21 (fees included)• VIP Admission: $103.22 (fees included)• Designated Driver: $30 (fees included)Ticket prices include all tastings, entertainment, and access to live mixology demos; brand activations, celebrity, and VIP photo ops.. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.Media Contact: Kelly Bennett, Bennett Unlimited PR, kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com

