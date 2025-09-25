Sandra Costa named one of LA’s most dynamic women by Angeleno magazine

Sandra Costa, founder of the Sandra Costa Design and Build Group, will be honored as one of Angeleno magazine’s 2025 Most Dynamic Women at the “Leading the Way: Trailblazing Female Founders” celebration on Thursday, Sept. 25, at the Sofitel Hotel Los Ange Costa’s design expertise extends into hospitality, including Buns N Roses LA, a striking two-story fine-dining restaurant on wheels created with her son, Chef Adriano — merging culinary innovation with bold, rock-and-roll design. Sandra Costa Design Group’s award-winning work is recognized for its balance of innovation and elegance, exemplified in projects like the Santa Monica residence honored with a triple design-build award.

Award-winning designer & humanitarian to be celebrated Sept. 25 at Angeleno’s “Leading the Way: Trailblazing Female Founders” event at Sofitel Hotel LA

To be recognized among LA’s most dynamic women is an honor I share with my clients, collaborators, and community.” — Sandra Costa, founder of the Sandra Costa Design and Build Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed designer and humanitarian Sandra Costa , founder of the Sandra Costa Design and Build Group, has been named one of Angeleno magazine’s most dynamic women of Los Angeles. Costa will be honored at Angeleno’s “Leading the Way: Trailblazing Female Founders” celebration on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sofitel Hotel Los Angeles. The evening will feature cocktails, conversation, and a panel of women leaders, including Adina Reyter, founder and creative director of Adina Reyter; Sarah Bonello, founder of The Park; and Jane Herman, designer and founder of The Only Jane. The panel will be moderated by Monica Corcoran Harel, founder of Pretty Ripe.Originally from Auckland, New Zealand, Costa has built a remarkable career in Los Angeles as an interior and exterior designer and a licensed general contractor. Known for blending design, finance and operations, she has led ambitious projects worldwide, from luxury residences to city-scale developments.She currently serves as design director for Marina Island, a Wellness City on Florida’s Emerald Coast, which includes 2,500 luxury residences, retail centers, 400 wet slips and 50 acres of organic gardens serving 30 restaurants.Costa’s work also extends to hospitality design, including Buns N Roses LA , a two-story fine-dining restaurant on wheels created with her son, Chef Adriano. Clients frequently praise her harmonious approach, with Dr. David and Julia Schiff receiving a triple design-build award for their Santa Monica remodel under her leadership.Beyond her design achievements, Costa has long been recognized as a champion for resilience and philanthropy. She mentors teenagers by connecting math to construction, has hosted charity fundraisers, and donated her expertise to rebuild Sensei Gerry Blanck’s dojo after the Pacific Palisades fire. Her humanitarian contributions have earned her a doctorate in humanitarian work and recognition as a World Peace Ambassador.“To be recognized among LA’s most dynamic women is an honor I share with my clients, collaborators, and community,” Costa said.Costa credits her great-great-grandmother as an early inspiration. In 1885, she opened her own store as a seamstress and raised and educated ten children. She purchased the family home, a legacy of determination and vision that Costa continues to champion today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.