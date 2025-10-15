From Personal Health Crisis to National Recognition: Energized Health Ranks on Inc. 5000 List for Second Year in a Row
Energized Health co-founded by John and Chelsea Jubilee, the wellness company’s patented intracellular hydration protocol has fueled national growth, earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies two years in a row.
John and Chelsea Jubilee, co-founders of Energized Health. After transforming their own health, they developed a patented intracellular hydration protocol that sparked a national wellness movement and earned the company back-to-back placements on the Inc. 5000 list.
John & Chelsea Jubilee’s transformation ignited a wellness movement, earning Energized Health back-to-back recognition among America’s fastest-rising companies.
The company’s journey began when the Jubilees faced their own health struggles. John, a former successful entrepreneur who had battled energy loss and inflammation, developed a cellular hydration protocol that restored his vitality. Chelsea, inspired by her own journey in helping people overcome trauma, was excited to join John in creating the Energized Health Protocol, which addresses health in every area of life - mentally, physically, and spiritually.
“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is a milestone that represents more than numbers,” said John Jubilee, co-founder of Energized Health. "Millions of people in America have shared the same frustrations when it comes to diets and weight loss programs. We have developed one that has helped tens of thousands of people achieve personal breakthroughs and alleviate their frustrations. This is why Energized Health has had back-to-back award-winning years of being one of the fastest growing companies in America.”
The Inc. 5000 list, published annually since 1982, ranks private companies according to percentage revenue growth over three years. Repeat honorees like Energized Health demonstrate not only rapid expansion but also the ability to sustain momentum in highly competitive industries.
“Our main focus has always been about helping people,” said Chelsea Jubilee, co-founder of Energized Health. “The fact that the nation recognizes what we’re doing means more people will hear there’s hope and a better future ahead for them.”
Energized Health is a growing national wellness movement built around a unique, patent-pending protocol that combines hydration, sequencing, strategic eating, gentle movement, and mindset support. It’s not a pill, a shake, or a trend; it’s a natural process that works with the body’s internal systems to burn fat, reduce inflammation, improve energy, and promote long-term health.
About Energized Health
Energized Health is a nationally recognized wellness company specializing in patented intracellular hydration science. Founded by John and Chelsea Jubilee, the company’s mission is to help individuals of all ages and health levels transform their bodies from the inside out. With clients worldwide and measurable results achieved in as little as a few days, Energized Health has been featured in major media outlets and earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list in 2024 and 2025.
