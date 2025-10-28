Red Light Method Expands Nationwide, Unlocking Franchise Opportunities in the Booming West Coast Wellness Market

Red Light Method Red Light Method Carmel Mountain Ranch Happy Founding Members at Red Light Method Carmel Mountain Ranch

Red Light Method hits its stride with their ninth location. This time in the booming west coast wellness market.

This brand is growing at three times the rate Club Pilates did in its early years with no sign of slowing down, and it’s because of our amazing franchisees.” — Allison Beardsley

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego, CA – October 27, 2025 – Red Light Method , the rapidly expanding fitness and recovery brand founded by Allison Beardsley (creator of Club Pilates), has celebrated the opening of its ninth studio in Carmel Mountain Ranch, San Diego. With more than 70 additional locations in development and a target of 30 new studios opening in 2026, Red Light Method is emerging as one of the fastest-growing wellness franchises in the nation.A Proven Model in a High-Demand MarketBuilt on the same innovative spirit that propelled Club Pilates into a household name, Red Light Method combines medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy with video-driven Power Plate workouts and Pilates reformer sessions. These modalities, traditionally priced at $1,000–$1,600 per month, are offered at an accessible membership of around $230—making Red Light Method one of the most affordable, results-driven biohacking solutions available.The brand is also rolling out cutting-edge recovery technologies including Pulse Electro Magnetic Field (PEMF) therapy and Exercise with Oxygen Therapy (EWOT), appealing to both performance-driven athletes and older adults seeking improved mobility and vitality.Outpacing Industry GrowthWith nine studios currently open and 7–9 more set to launch in the next five months, Red Light Method’s growth trajectory is outpacing industry averages. Key elements fueling this momentum include:- Affordable entry point: $350K–$450K all-in- High-value investment: $500K in equipment for $200K (no vendor kickbacks)- Sustainable operations: Low-overhead model, strong presales, and hands-on support in leasing, construction, marketing, and sales“It was especially touching to see this location open in San Diego. This is where I first started Club Pilates. Coming back, I got to see a lot of old friends and clients come and support this location’s opening. Seeing the love this husband-and-wife franchise team poured into this studio was inspiring. We are so thrilled to see their success. This brand is growing at three times the rate Club Pilates did in its early years with no sign of slowing down, and it’s because of our amazing franchisees. We are getting more interest every time we open a new studio.” said Allison Beardsley, Founder and President of Education. “The results we’re seeing—especially for members over 50 who are regaining confidence, strength, and mobility—are truly life-changing.”Franchisee and Member Success at the CoreAccording to Eric Tepper, CEO and National Sales Director, Red Light Method’s mission is about “winning together.” Tepper emphasized that franchisees benefit from a comprehensive support system designed to maximize presales, streamline operations, and ensure long-term success. “We are putting our franchisees and members success first. We know if we stay focused on their success the company will continue to grow.”With over 500 five-star reviews nationwide and a growing base of passionate members, Red Light Method is building communities that thrive on both wellness results and business sustainability.Entrepreneurs passionate about health, wellness, and community transformation can now be part of the Red Light Method growth story. Franchise opportunities are available across the U.S., backed by a proven leadership team and a scalable, accessible model.Franchise Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.comLearn More: www.redlightmethod.com

