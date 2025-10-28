Red Light Method Continues National Expansion

Red Light Method OKC Team Red Light Method Logo Red Light Method Modalities

Red Light Method opens the eighth successful studio. This time in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Light Method , the fast-growing fitness and recovery franchise founded by Allison Beardsley (creator of Club Pilates), has officially opened its seventh studio—this time in the suburbs of Oklahoma City. The milestone marks another major step in the brand’s nationwide expansion with an aggressive growth schedule for the future. Red Light Method anticipates having 30 more studios open in 2026 with over 70 locations in development.In a market with no shortage of health and wellness options, Red Light Method Oklahoma City opened its doors to an appreciative community of health and wellness enthusiasts. This location offers the core Red Light Method offerings of medical grade, FDA cleared red light therapy and video driven Power Plate muscle activation workouts. In addition, the studio also offers video driven Pilates reformer workouts led by Allison Beardsley and an infrared sauna to aid with recovery.“We are so blessed to have the Oklahoma City franchisees and their team as part of our Red Light Method franchise family. They are passionate entrepreneurs in the health and wellness industry who had a vision for sharing the miracles of this method with their community. That is the first and most important quality we look for in potential franchisees.” – Allison Beardsley Founder and President of EducationAffordable Wellness with Advanced Bio-Hack SolutionsMembers receive treatments typically costing $800–$1,200 per month for just around $200, making Red Light Method one of the most accessible and effective bio-hacking solutions in the country. Alongside its core services, the brand is rolling out Pulse Electro Magnetic Field (PEMF) therapy mats and Exercise with Oxygen Therapy (EWOT) to further boost recovery and performance.“This is growing at three times the rate Club Pilates did in the early stages.” Beardsley shared. “While we see many athletic clients, most of our members are 50+ who have not exercised in years. They’re regaining confidence, strength, and mobility—it’s life-changing.”Franchise Growth Outpacing Industry AveragesWith eight studios now open, two to three more slated to launch this year, and over 70 in development, Red Light Method’s success is fueled by a franchise model designed for sustainability:- Affordable start-up costs ($350K–$450K all-in)- Nearly $500K in equipment value for just $200K (no vendor kickbacks)- Low-overhead site selection and hands-on support for leasing, construction, sales training, operational support, and marketing“Our priority is franchisee and member success,” said Eric Tepper, CEO and National Sales Director. “We would rather our franchisees wait for the perfect lease than rush into a bad deal. Our model supports strong presales, lean operations, and immediate success. This is about winning together. We are serving a portion of the population that does not have a lot of options for health and wellness that are comfortable for them. Hearing them rave about the life-changing results they are experiencing informs us we are on the right track. You cannot argue with over 500 five star reviews of our services across the country. We are creating wins for our communities, our franchisees, and our company.”Red Light Method is now offering franchise opportunities nationwide for passionate entrepreneurs ready to bring cutting-edge, results-driven wellness to their communities.Franchise Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.comLearn More: www.redlightmethod.com

