Montgomery County Council Holds Press Conference to Announce Public Service Support Package with Community Leaders on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 27, 2025—On Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart and councilmembers will hold a press conference to announce a $7.75 million Public Service Support Resolution to provide assistance for residents and nonprofit organizations impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown and federal administration policies. This special appropriations package will be introduced by the full Council on Nov. 4 with a public hearing and Council vote expected on Nov. 18.

Councilmembers will be joined by community leaders to discuss the impact that the federal government shutdown is having on nonprofit organizations. Manna Food Center Chief Executive Officer Craig Rice will discuss local efforts to help residents obtain food assistance and the expected impact of the Trump administration’s looming halt to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Additionally, MoCo Pride Center Chief Executive Officer Phillip Alexander Downie will highlight the services being provided to LGBTQIA+ community members and describe the increasing demands caused by the Trump administration’s ongoing attacks on human rights.

The press conference will be held in the Capital Crescent Trail Conference Room on the fourth floor of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville (directions).

