Graphy Redefines Global Orthodontics at WFO IOC 2025 with Shape Memory Aligner Technology

Thousands of orthodontic professionals gather for the Graphy lectures in WFO IOC Brazil, where leading clinicians discussed the biomechanics and clinical potential of Shape Memory Aligner technology. Visitors crowd the Graphy booth during the WFO IOC 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, exploring next-generation 3D-printed aligner solutions powered by Graphy’s Shape Memory Resin.(Tera Harz Clear) Prof. Ravindra Nanda (left) and Dr. Kenji Ojima (right) present on the biomechanics and clinical excellence of Shape Memory Aligners during the WFO IOC in Brazil.

A landmark moment in Brazil marks the global rise of the true body-temperature-activated shape memory aligners

Shape Memory Aligners represent a true convergence of biomechanics, advanced materials, and clinical excellence, setting a new paradigm in orthodontic treatment.” — Prof. Ravindra Nanda

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Inc. (CEO Un-Seob Sim), a Seoul-based leader in 3D-printed dental materials, made a commanding impression at the 10th World Federation of Orthodontists International Orthodontic Congress (WFO IOC 2025), where its Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) technology captured the imagination of orthodontists and researchers from more than 100 countries.Held once every five years, the WFO IOC is recognized as the world’s premier orthodontic event. This year’s congress—its first full-scale, in-person gathering since the pandemic—brought together over 7,000 orthodontists, academics, and industry leaders to explore innovation, digital transformation, and the evolving frontiers of orthodontic science.[SMA Takes Center Stage: From Scientific Innovation to Global Recognition]Graphy’s participation featured 14 world-renowned speakers, including Dr. Kenji Ojima (Japan), Prof. Ravindra Nanda (USA), and Prof. Ki Beom Kim (Saint Louis University, USA).Dr. Ojima’s lecture, originally scheduled for a 500-seat room, drew more than 1,000 attendees, leading organizers to arrange an encore session the next day in the main auditorium—an exceptional testament to the global enthusiasm surrounding Graphy’s SMA technology.This overwhelming response symbolized more than academic interest; it represented a paradigm shift in orthodontics—a movement from passive, thermoformed aligners toward active, shape-memory-based treatment systems.[The Only True Shape-Memory Aligner — Activated by Body Temperature]Graphy’s Shape Memory Aligner is not merely a directly printed appliance—it is the only aligner in the world whose material exhibits genuine shape-memory recovery activated at body temperature.Unlike traditional thermoformed aligners, SMA technology delivers:• Continuous and biologically consistent orthodontic forces• Complex, multi-directional tooth movements without attachments• Reduced treatment time and fewer refinementsThese advantages establish SMA as a clinically validated, efficiency-driven breakthrough in modern orthodontic care—backed by over 200,000 global cases across 100 countries.[Beyond Innovation: Building the Future Ecosystem of Digital Orthodontics]Following its success in Brazil, Graphy will share updated clinical outcomes and data at the Korean Association of Orthodontists (KAO 2025) Annual Meeting in late October.The company will also convene a Global Partners Summit at its Seoul headquarters, hosting more than 120 official distributors for hands-on technology training, data exchange, and strategic discussions on next-generation R&D and Q4 growth strategies.These initiatives demonstrate Graphy’s evolution from a materials innovator into a comprehensive digital-orthodontic platform company—combining R&D excellence, global collaboration, and sustainable business expansion.[Setting New Standards in Orthodontics]“Shape memory technology represents more than a material advancement—it’s a new clinical philosophy,” said CEO Un-Seob Sim. “Our goal is to empower clinicians with data-driven precision and patients with truly comfortable, biologically intelligent treatment.”Graphy continues to advance its vision, “Beyond Traditional Aligners, Setting New Standards in Orthodontics,” by integrating science, technology, and clinical evidence into one globally recognized platform.[About Graphy Inc.]Founded in Seoul, South Korea, Graphy Inc. is the world’s first company to commercialize Shape Memory Photopolymer Resin, enabling direct 3D-printed orthodontic appliances with adaptive functionality. The company’s innovations span aligners, occlusal devices, and next-generation dental materials used in more than 100 countries.Graphy’s ongoing collaborations with leading clinicians and research institutions position it at the forefront of digital orthodontic transformation, combining scientific rigor with practical scalability for partners, clinicians, and shareholders worldwide.

