THINKWARE Announces Halloween Deals on Popular Dash Cams

THINKWARE announces a weeklong Halloween sale (Oct 27–Nov 2) with big discounts on its top dash cams, bundles, and accessories via Amazon and official retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam brand, announced a weeklong Halloween sale featuring discounts on several of its most popular dash cam models and accessories.

From October 27th through November 2nd, consumers can take advantage of limited-time savings on select THINKWARE products through Amazon, THINKWARE’s website, and authorized online retailers.

Featured Halloween Deals:

U3000: $379.99 (MSRP: $429.99) – THINKWARE’s flagship model featuring 4K UHD recording, Super Night Vision 4.0, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Q1000 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $249.99 (MSRP: $349.99) – Featuring ultra-clear 2K 1440P QHD or FHD video quality for seamless dash cam footage in all road conditions, continuous recording in one-minute segments and Super Night Vision 3.0 for enhanced night-time recording.

Q200: $119.99 (MSRP: $129.99) – This dash cam records in 2K QHD front and includes Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for reliable, day-and-night operation.

For professional and rideshare drivers, the Q200 3-Channel Rideshare Bundle is available for $279.99 (MSRP: $349.99), including a Multiplexer Box and Infrared Rear Camera for in-cabin recording.

Consumers can also find bundle options such as the U3000 2-channel paired with the iVolt Mini Battery Pack ($679.99), providing extended parking surveillance capabilities. THINKWARE’s Halloween sale also includes discounts on accessories including its Radar Module ($79.99).

All Halloween deals are available through THINKWARE’s official Amazon store, THINKWARE’s website, and select online retailers. Learn more about THINKWARE’s full product range at www.thinkware.com.

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan.

THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. The company has won the CES Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also earned prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

