NASHVILLE BALLET UNVEILS 2026 BALLET BALL THEME: A SWAN LAKE-INSPIRED EVENING OF ELEGANCE AND IMPACT NEXT SPRING

2026 Ballet Ball Chairs: (L-R) Julie Schneider, Neil Krugman, Barbara Turner & Lisa Manning Ballet Ball Kickoff: (L-R) Barbara Turner, Lisa Manning, Julie Schneider and Nick Mullikin Ballet Ball Kickoff Hosts: Mary Morgan and Paul Ketchel Ballet Ball Kickoff: (L-R) Jim Munro, Lisa Manning and Trish Munro

Co-Chairs Neil Krugman, Lisa Manning and Julie Schneider to Lead 37th Annual Ballet Ball on March 7, 2026 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Ballet Ball is more than a celebration of art, it’s an investment in the future of our community.” — Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director & CEO of Nashville Ballet

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville Ballet is thrilled to announce details for the 37th Annual Ballet Ball , returning Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Inspired by the timeless beauty of Swan Lake, the 2026 gala will blend classical elegance with contemporary celebration in honor of the Ballet’s milestone 40th Season. Esteemed community leaders Neil Krugman, Lisa Manning and Julie Schneider will serve as co-chairs, alongside Honorary Chair Barbara Turner, for one of Nashville’s most anticipated and impactful evenings of the year.Revealed during the recent Ballet Ball Kickoff Coffee event, the Ball’s Swan Lake-inspired theme pays homage to one of ballet’s most iconic and beloved masterpieces as it returns to TPAC’s Jackson Hall from February 27 to March 1, 2026. Renowned for its sweeping romance, haunting beauty and emotional depth, Swan Lake will influence every detail of the evening, from ethereal design elements to dramatic staging, evoking the elegance, mystery, and grandeur of Tchaikovsky’s beloved masterpiece. Renowned event planner Bruce Pittman has been charged to help bring this vision to life, promising an unforgettable celebration that reflects the magic and artistry of the ballet itself.Ballet Ball patrons will enjoy a gourmet dining experience by Kristen Winston Catering paired with handcrafted cocktails and curated beverages provided by Lipman Brothers, LLC. The gala will also include exclusive, one-night-only performances by Nashville Ballet company artists and surprise guest artists, to be revealed in the coming months. Then the celebration continues into the evening with the highly-anticipated Late Party, chaired by Catherine Bradbury, Eli Gibbons, Sophie and Preston Howard and Kimberly Macdonald.The annual black-tie event is a cornerstone fundraiser for Nashville Ballet and continues to be a driving force behind the organization's transformative Community Engagement and Education Initiatives. During the 2024–25 season alone, these programs delivered over 55,000 arts experiences to Middle Tennesseans, including free tickets to Nashville’s Nutcracker, 18 Storytime performances at local libraries and dance education programs in 40 schools. More than 300 homeschool families also participated through customized offerings, while a new five-episode podcast series deepened digital engagement. With over 23,000 individuals reached through free performances last year, Nashville Ballet is ensuring the beauty and impact of dance remain accessible to all.“Ballet Ball is more than a celebration of art, it’s an investment in the future of our community,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet. “Every dollar raised allows us to reach more students, more neighborhoods and more families through the power of dance. By supporting this event, our patrons are helping us foster creativity, confidence and connection through the arts, planting seeds that will grow for generations to come.”Underwriting opportunities are available now that provide access to all Ballet Ball events. For more information about the Ballet Ball and/or Late Party, please visit nashvilleballet.com/ballet-ball or email events@nashvilleballet.com.Tickets for Swan Lake performances at TPAC (Feb. 27 - March 1) are also on sale and available at www.NashvilleBallet.com , or by phone at 615-297-2966 ext. 710.ABOUT NASHVILLE BALLET:Nashville Ballet, the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee, presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin, and other guest artists.Nashville Ballet creates, performs, teaches, and promotes dance as an essential and inspiring element of the Nashville community. Season ticket holders' support helps to sustain Nashville Ballet’s artistic and educational excellence, accessible arts education to children and adults throughout the Nashville area and beyond, contributing to the city’s vibrant arts and cultural landscape.Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2, provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming. Nashville Ballet curriculum-based community engagement and education programs bring dance education to over 16,000 students in over 25 schools across 21 council districts in Middle Tennessee. School of Nashville Ballet provides exceptional dance training to students ages two and up.Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Nashville Arts Commission and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders, community partners, and hundreds of generous individuals provide ongoing support for Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.Tune in to Nashville Ballet’s official podcast, Inside the Ballet, for behind-the-scenes insights, artist interviews and a closer look at the stories that inspire the stage available on all streaming platforms.To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit www.NashvilleBallet.com

