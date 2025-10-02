Country Artist - Jillian Cardarelli - Makes Acting Debut in Great American Family’s Original Series Crossroad Springs

Jillian Cardarelli Makes Acting Debut on GAF Jillian Cardarelli & Jonathan Stoddard Jillian Cardarelli

This project has been such an incredible opportunity from stepping into my first acting role to co-writing music that reflects the heart of the series.” — Jillian Cardarelli, Country Artist, Songwriter & Actress

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country artist and songwriter Jillian Cardarelli makes her acting debut today in the new original series Crossroad Springs on Great American Family . The series that follows the Hamilton family on their ranch, dealing with hardships and the need to find a spiritual community, streams Thursdays on Great American Pure Flix and airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on Great American Family and GFam+.Cardarelli plays the role of Janie Carson and stars alongside Jonathan Stoddard, who plays James Hamilton, a pastor from Chicago who returns to his family's struggling ranch to help with financial and staffing issues. Cardarelli and Stoddard co-wrote the series’ theme song, “Crossroad Springs,” with Ryan Sorestad, and performed by Cardarelli. Produced by Daniel Dennis, the track underscores the show’s themes of love, resilience and redemption that is already capturing fans. The single is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and iTunes, with more original music to be featured throughout the season.Due to overwhelming fan response, Great American Media announced the series will now include ten episodes with Cardarelli’s character developing into a more prominent storyline this season, adding new layers and depth to her on-screen journey.“This project has been such an incredible opportunity from stepping into my first acting role to co-writing music that reflects the heart of the series,” said Cardarelli. “I’m blessed and grateful to share both passions with audiences in such a meaningful way.”2025 has been a standout year of musical and television projects for Cardarelli with her previous singles “Happily Even After,” "I'll Get Over You" featuring Vince Gill, "The Boys," and fan favorite - "If I Could Talk to Elvis" featuring Larry Strickland -- all garnering support from Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora, as well as editorial placements like Soundcheck, New Music Nashville and Rising Women of Country.Cardarelli was inducted into the Elvis ICONs Exhibit at Graceland, hosted the Tunnel to Towers Never Forget Concert TV Special and penned songs for TV to include "Waiting on the Sunrise" on FOX’s Farmer Wants a Wife, and “Same Moon” for Netflix’s Love is Blind.Get to know the Cardarelli's character along with the other residents of Crossroad Springs this season streaming Thursdays on Great American Pure Flix and airing Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on Great American Family and GFam+.More About Jillian Cardarelli:This Massachusetts native, singer-songwriter Jillian Cardarelli, is blazing her own path in Music City with her stunning vocals, captivating songwriting and strong work ethic. Her debut single, "Rerun," written by Grammy Award-winning artist Maren Morris, Tina Parol and Jordan Reynolds made a splash on CMT Music, with the music video spending two weeks at #1 and several weeks in the Top 10. Her second single, “Souvenirs,” debuted on Radio Disney Country, while the music video spent eight weeks in the Top 10 on CMT.com.Her inspirational single "Strong" featuring Charles Esten was named one of 2020's Most Powerful Songs by American Songwriter and Rolling Stone named her a Top New Artist to Watch. Her song "I Never Do This," was named Best New Country Song by Rolling Stone in October 2019.Her single “If I Could Talk to Elvis” featuring Larry Strickland, Elvis Presley’s background vocalist from The Stamps Quartet, hit #1 Fan Voted Video on CMT 12-Pack Countdown with appearances on WSM’s Coffee, Country & Cody and Sirius XM Elvis Radio.Cardarelli has opened for acts such as Reba, Willie Nelson, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Hunter Hayes, Scotty McCreery, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, and Alabama.For more information, visit www.JillianCardarelli.com and www.greatamericanfamily.com/movie/crossroad-springs Follow Jillian Cardarelli on Social Media at: FB/IG: @JillianCardarelli | TikTok: @JCardarelli | X: @JMCardarelli

