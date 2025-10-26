2025 Nashville Half Marathon & 5K Celebrates Every Runner’s ‘Time to Shine’

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music City was alive with energy on Saturday as thousands of runners, walkers, and spectators filled the streets for the 2025 Nashville Half Marathon & 5K. Known for its lively atmosphere, scenic downtown course and signature tagline "Your Time to Shine". This year’s event brought together participants from across the country for a race day that perfectly captured the spirit of Nashville.Starting outside First Horizon Park, runners took off under a crisp fall sunrise, weaving past some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. From the sounds of music along the course to the cheers of supporters lining the streets, every step embodied the vibrancy and community pride that make this event a must-run on the fall race calendar.In the Half Marathon, Casey Bohrer claimed the overall men’s title with a time of 1:12:45, while Lydia Grady led the women’s division, finishing in 1:22:38. In the 5K, Matthew Grundy (17:27) and Elsa Steer (18:29) took first place in their respective divisions, rounding out an exciting morning of racing in Music City.Runners celebrated their finish inside First Horizon Park, where they received their well-earned medals and enjoyed the post-race party featuring local vendors, recovery stations, and plenty of photo ops on the field. Recovery partners included HealthSource, Spine & Sport, Honky Tonk Sauna, StretchLab, and Fast Pickle — providing post-race support to help runners feel their best.The weekend also featured the return of MoveFit presented by Dani D. Fitness, a body-positive warm-up experience designed to inspire confidence and strength before the race. “It’s about showing up for yourself and celebrating what your body can do,” said Dani D. “That’s what the Nashville Half Marathon is all about — finding your shine.”Race organizers expressed their appreciation to the runners, volunteers, sponsors, and community partners who make the event possible each year. “Seeing the streets of Nashville filled with runners is what keeps us inspired,” said Malain McCormick, Event Director. “This city knows how to celebrate, and every finisher truly had their time to shine today.”The Nashville Half Marathon & 5K will return on October 24, 2026. Registration details and race weekend updates will be available soon at www.RunNash.com ###The American Cancer Society is the Official Charity Partner of the Nashville Half Marathon & 5K. The DetermiNation Endurance Series is the signature program for all American Cancer Society endurance events and their running events are the backbone of our program. They will help their athletes do the unthinkable, achieve what seems impossible, and change the course of cancer together. For more information, please visit www.cancer.org First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) is a leading financial services company serving individuals, businesses, and communities across the Southeast. Committed to empowering customers and strengthening local communities, First Horizon offers innovative banking solutions and dedicated community investment programs. Learn more at www.FirstHorizon.com ABOUT RUN NASH Run Nash is a Nashville based event production company that focuses on creating professionally managed experiences for participants of all levels. Run Nash, formerly I Run For The Party and What Do You Run For, is the largest locally owned race organization and has been producing events for over 16 years. Our ambition is to create fun events for all levels of runners and walkers that encourage healthy living, involve the whole family, and support local charities. Learn more at www.runnash.com

