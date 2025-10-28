Marco Casula MR TIRAMISÙ” BREAKS THE GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS WITH 160 VARIANTS – AND LAUNCHES “THE TIRAMISÙ OF RECORDS”

FORTLAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARCO CASULA MAKES HISTORY“MR TIRAMISÙ” BREAKS THE GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS WITH 160 VARIANTS – AND LAUNCHES “THE TIRAMISÙ OF RECORDS”Italian chef Marco Casula has officially made culinary history by setting a new Guinness World Records for the most tiramisù variants ever created — 160 in total.The record-breaking event, held at the iconic Café del Mar in Fort Lauderdale and organized by The World of Tiramisù, became an unforgettable celebration of creativity, taste, and Italian excellence.Before a captivated audience and international TV cameras, Marco Casula – now known around the world as “Mr Tiramisù” – delivered a breathtaking live show cooking performance, unveiling the legendary Golden Tiramisù, a masterpiece that left the crowd speechless.Spectators were astonished by the range of flavors and the artistry behind each creation. Within hours, VIPs, celebrities, and private event organizers began reaching out to book Marco Casula for exclusive collaborations and luxury culinary experiences.“This Guinness World Records title is a dream come true — a tribute to Italy, to passion, and to creativity.But it’s only the beginning. My goal is to bring the Tiramisù of Records to the world, so everyone can experience the magic of this dessert in all its forms,”said an emotional Marco Casula after the official Guinness World Records announcement.🌍 NEXT STEP: “MR TIRAMISÙ” BECOMES A GLOBAL BRANDAfter achieving his Guinness World Records triumph, Marco Casula is already focused on the next chapter: launching “Mr Tiramisù – The Tiramisù of Records”, a chain of signature boutiques and dessert experiences across the globe.The project aims to open exclusive stores and experiential cafés where people can taste his record-breaking creations, enjoy live show cookings, and immerse themselves in the art and soul of Italy’s most iconic dessert.A concept that blends innovation, tradition, and luxury hospitality, the brand has already caught the attention of international investors, luxury brands, and media networks eager to collaborate with “Mr Tiramisù,” the new symbol of Italian sweetness and creativity.⭐ A GLOBAL SENSATIONMarco Casula’s Guinness World Records victory marks a turning point in the culinary world.His success story — from passion to world record — is spreading fast across social media and international news outlets, confirming him as a modern ambassador of Italian excellence.The world has officially fallen in love with “The Tiramisù of Records.”And this is just the beginning.📩 Official Contacts:Marco Casula – Guinness World Records Holder📧 marcocasulaguinnessrecords@gmail.com

