Marco Casula, the “Million Dollar Chef” The Italian Ambassador of Tiramisu in America Set to Break a Guinness World Record

FORTLAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the iconic Café del Mar, overlooking the ocean, the world will witness a record-breaking celebration: the Guinness World Record for the largest number of tiramisu variations ever created. Leading this extraordinary challenge is Marco Casula, widely known as the “Million Dollar Chef” and officially recognized as the Italian Ambassador of Tiramisu in America.We meet him just days before the event. His passion is palpable, his vision crystal clear.Marco, everyone calls you the “Million Dollar Chef.” Where does that name come from?“It all started with an incredible opportunity: a Middle Eastern prince asked me to host a private party for him and to create a one-of-a-kind Golden Tiramisu. The budget he allocated for this event was one million dollars. From that day on, people began calling me the Million Dollar Chef.”What does this Guinness World Record mean to you?“This is more than just a record—it’s history. It will be the first Guinness World Record for tiramisu ever attempted by an Italian in America. Bringing our national dessert overseas and elevating it to this level fills me with pride and responsibility.”You also have a powerful partner supporting this challenge…“Yes, and I’m truly honored: Galbani, the number one dairy brand in Italy, is supporting me by providing its world-renowned mascarpone—the heart of any authentic tiramisu. Having Galbani by my side means bringing Italian excellence directly to the U.S.”Your motto is “Never give up.” What message would you like to share with the audience?“I invite everyone to join us at Café del Mar in Fort Lauderdale on October 24. Come and witness not just a record, but a true celebration of Italian culture, passion, and flavor. This event will be a milestone, and I want to share it with as many people as possible.”With the backing of Galbani, the creativity that has already impressed royalty, and the relentless drive of a dreamer who never gave up, Marco Casula is ready to make history with the Guinness World Record of Tiramisu.

