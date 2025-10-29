AMPP Knowledge Hub Centralizes Access to Trusted Technical Resources and Standards
AMPP launches the Knowledge Hub, a centralized platform connecting professionals to trusted standards, papers, and technical resources.
Designed to empower professionals across materials protection and performance, the AMPP Knowledge Hub offers access to hundreds of thousands of expert-vetted resources, including technical papers, standards, books, journal articles, magazine issues, webcasts, podcasts, white papers, and historical content dating back to 1945.
Each piece of content is created or contributed by recognized experts and peers from within the AMPP community and broader profession, ensuring that every resource reflects credible, field-tested insight backed by decades of technical integrity.
“The AMPP Knowledge Hub is more than a store; it’s the core of our collective expertise,” said Mandy May, Director of Content Management at AMPP. “We’ve built an evolving, intelligent platform that reflects the strength of our community and the depth of our technical heritage. Whether you’re an engineer, researcher, or student, the Knowledge Hub puts the full power of AMPP content at your fingertips to inform decisions, advance projects, and drive professional growth.”
Unlike traditional repositories, the Knowledge Hub functions as a living knowledge ecosystem, continuously updated with new content every week and enhanced regularly to improve searchability and user experience. Smart taxonomy and tagging make it easy to explore related topics, follow research threads, and verify whether a standard is active or historical.
The platform also features:
• Smart Search – Advanced filters, tagging, and terminology help you quickly find what matters and apply it when it counts.
• Deep Expertise – Technical depth across corrosion, coatings, materials science, and asset integrity.
• Consistently Updated Content – Ongoing additions from Materials Performance, CoatingsPro, and CORROSION journal, plus timely industry news, webcasts, podcasts, press releases and more.
• Built for the Industry – Explicitly developed for the needs of professionals in materials protection and performance, reflecting continuous improvements based on user feedback.
The AMPP Knowledge Hub marks a significant step in AMPP’s mission to unify and elevate access to global technical knowledge, providing robust value to members and the industry at large.
Professionals are invited to discover more during AMPP’s exclusive webcast session at 2:00 p.m. EST on November 12, where the organization will provide a live demonstration and explore upcoming features. Details to follow.
Visit https://content.ampp.org to explore the AMPP Knowledge Hub today.
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.