William Shatner To Launch $BILL Media Token, Bringing His Legendary One-Man Show to a New Generation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic actor, author, and performer William Shatner is launching $BILL, a groundbreaking media token powered by Stuff.io , that allows fans to own and stream his acclaimed live performance “Shatner’s World.” The token will officially go on sale October 30, 2025, exclusively through DollarBill.io Originally performed on Broadway and around the world from 2012 to 2014, Shatner’s World is an intimate, hilarious, and deeply personal look at the life of the man who became a global icon. The full filmed performance, captured in 2014 in Ontario, is now available to own and watch through the DollarBill.io where fans can purchase it directly using credit cards, or the cryptocurrencies ADA or SOL. No crypto knowledge is required to enjoy the show.Each $BILL token represents a complete, piracy-protected digital edition of Shatner’s World, viewable across Stuff.io’s iOS, Android, and Smart TV apps. Holders of $BILL will gain exclusive access to rare digital drops, and chances to meet William Shatner in person.“I have always believed that technology can bring fans closer to art, stories, and experiences,” said William Shatner. “With $BILL, we are doing something that has never been done before, giving fans real ownership of my performance and making it easy for anyone to be part of it.”The launch marks a major milestone for Stuff.io, the innovative media platform that enables creators to sell and protect their work directly. By removing traditional intermediaries and returning control to artists and audiences, Stuff.io is pioneering a new era of digital ownership where creators and fans share in the value of media.“William Shatner has always been a pioneer in entertainment, and we are honored to help him pioneer a new form of digital ownership,” said Joshua Stone, CEO of Stuff.io. “The $BILL token represents more than just access to a show. It represents a shift in how media is owned, shared, and valued by fans.”All details about the $BILL token and the Shatner’s World release can be found at DollarBill.io.About William ShatnerWilliam Shatner is an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor, author, and recording artist best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek. His decades-long career spans television, film, theater, and music, and he remains one of the most recognized and beloved figures in entertainment.About Stuff.ioStuff.io is redefining digital media by turning books, music, films, and more into ownable, tradable assets on the blockchain. Built on proprietary Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs), Stuff.io empowers creators to sell directly to fans and gives audiences true ownership of their digital content.

