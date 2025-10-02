STUFF.io Powers the Future of Music as Title Sponsor of LAUNCH Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stuff.io , the leader in digital media ownership, is the title sponsor of the 2025 LAUNCH Dallas Music Conference & Festival, taking place Oct. 2-5 in Deep Ellum, Dallas. Now in its 17th year overall and 2nd year in Dallas, LAUNCH has become a vital platform for showcasing thousands of emerging artists and helping kick start their music careers.As title sponsor, Stuff.io will highlight how blockchain powered media ownership is transforming the music industry, giving artists new ways to protect, monetize their work fairly, and connect directly with fans through true ownership of the music they love.“Dallas is quickly becoming a hub for innovation in music and tech, and LAUNCH Dallas captures that energy perfectly,” said Joshua Stone, CEO and Co-Founder of Stuff.io. “We’re excited to share how decentralized ownership can unlock new opportunities for artists while deepening connections with their fans.”Jeremy Weiss, Founder of LAUNCH Music Conference & Festivals, added, “I don't think there's been something more transformative in the last five years of my career than becoming aware of Stuff.io and what kind of new doors it opens for emerging artists. The altruism shown in the revenue share is simply unparalleled at present time.”Stuff.io will be featured throughout the three-day event with panels, roundtables, and networking opportunities:• Friday, Oct. 3 at 11:00 AM and 12:40 PM (Puzzles Deep Ellum): Joshua Stone, CEO and Co-Founder, speaks on two panels exploring blockchain, the future of music, and how artists can harness decentralized ownership to grow their careers.• Saturday, Oct. 4 at 11:00 AM (Puzzles Deep Ellum): Sheila Dohmann, VP of Marketing, speaks on new marketing opportunities for creators, and how Web3 technology empowers them to truly own their audience.• Artist Roundtables (Friday and Saturday at Puzzles Deep Ellum): Open sessions where artists can meet directly with the Stuff.io team to learn about opportunities in Web3 music.• Friday, Oct. 3 at 6:00 PM (TX Tea Room): Stuff.io Happy Hour, where bands and artists are invited to connect, ask questions, and learn more about how Stuff.io is helping creators thrive.A limited number of the digital compilation albums featuring select LAUNCH Dallas 2025 artists will be available complimentary on Stuff.io starting Oct. 2, and every attendee of the conference will receive their own unique digital copy from Stuff.io.By serving as Title Sponsor of LAUNCH Dallas, Stuff.io underscores its mission to redefine how media is owned, shared, and collected not only in music, but across books, film, sports, and entertainment.For more information on LAUNCH Dallas Music Conference & Festival, visit www.launchmusicconference.com/dallas/ About Stuff.ioStuff.io is redefining digital media by turning books, music, films, and more into ownable, tradable assets on the blockchain. Built on proprietary Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs), Stuff.io empowers creators to sell directly to fans and gives audiences true ownership of their digital content.About LAUNCH Music Conference & FestivalsLAUNCH Music Conference & Festivals is a premier platform dedicated to showcasing emerging artists and connecting them with industry professionals, fans, and new opportunities. Now in its 17th year, LAUNCH has hosted thousands of performers across genres and provided vital education through panels, workshops, and networking events with leading voices from across the music industry. With editions in both Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Dallas, Texas, LAUNCH continues to serve as a launchpad for the next generation of talent while celebrating innovation and collaboration in music.

