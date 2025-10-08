Stuff.io Taps Visionz Designs to Fuse Digital Media and Merch Into Next-Level Fan Experiences

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stuff.io , the leader in digital media ownership, today announced the introduction of exclusive digital and physical bundles for its community through a new partnership with Visionz Designs , a Texas-based merchandise production company.For the first time, creators on Stuff.io who choose to offer merchandise with their digital sales will be able to release unique bundles that pair exclusive digital assets such as ebooks, audiobooks, music and film with high-quality apparel and merchandise produced by Visionz Designs. Each optional bundle will provide limited edition items that combine blockchain powered ownership with tangible collectibles, creating a new standard for artist and fan engagement.“This partnership allows our community to experience the best of both worlds, true ownership of digital media and the ability to hold a piece of fandom in their hands,” said Joshua Stone, CEO and co-founder of Stuff.io. “Together with Visionz Designs, we are creating an ecosystem that creates super fans and rewards them with unique collectibles that strengthen their connection to the artists and creators they love. We see this becoming a major demand among our music artists, who are always looking for new ways to deliver deeper value to their fans.”“From my experience with the Wu-Tang Clan, I know the power of owning your audience and understanding how to truly cater to a super fan,” said Divine N. Diggs, Visionz Designs Director of Sales & Client Relations and Vice President of Wu-Tang Productions. “This partnership with Stuff.io brings that philosophy into the future, giving artists and creators the tools to connect directly with their fans while rewarding those fans with unique digital and physical collectibles.”This collaboration was made possible through Stuff.io’s executive music consultant, Holly Hutchison. Leveraging her longstanding professional relationship with Steven Rifkind (Founder of Loud Records), Hutchison facilitated Rifkind’s introduction of Stuff.io to Visionz Designs.Visionz Designs, based in Irving, Texas, is known for its quality in-house production process and specializes in screen printing, embroidery, finishing and fulfillment for creators and brands. The company prides itself on top craftsmanship and serves many top artists and tours across the music industry. With Stuff.io, Visionz will merge physical merchandise into the same ecosystem where fans already collect and trade digital assets.By introducing these bundles, Stuff.io continues its mission to empower creators with new ways to monetize their work while giving fans collectible experiences that go beyond a single purchase, cultivating communities of true super fans that will have unique ways to flex their fandom.About Stuff.ioStuff.io is redefining digital media by turning books, music, films, and more into ownable, tradable assets on the blockchain. Built on proprietary Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs), Stuff.io empowers creators to sell directly to fans and gives audiences true ownership of their digital content.About Visionz DesignsVisionz Designs is a Texas owned production company specializing in screen printing, embroidery and merchandise fulfillment. Based in Irving, Visionz provides high-quality apparel and branding solutions for artists and creators nationwide, serving leading names and tours across the music industry.

