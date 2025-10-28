Lightz Out Studios Named Best Small Business at the 2025 BASA Awards

Lightz Out Studios provides a turnkey production environment that combines all the essentials of modern content creation under one roof.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightz Out Studios, a leading full-service multimedia production studio based in San Diego, California, has been named a Best Small Business at the 2025 Best of America Small Business Awards (BASA Awards). The BASA Awards celebrate the innovation and positive impact of small businesses across the United States. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges for their creativity, growth and leadership within their industries.“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Matt Lopman, Sr. Vice President and General Manager at Lightz Out Studios. “Our mission has always been to simplify and elevate the production experience. To be named one of America’s Best Small Businesses after just two years is a milestone that reflects the passion, consistency and creativity of our team.”Lightz Out Studios provides a turnkey production environment that combines all the essentials of modern content creation under one roof. The more than 7,000-square-foot facility includes dual white cyc walls, a production kitchen, makeup and wardrobe rooms, a greenroom, client lounges and on-site gear rentals. This integrated setup helps brands, agencies and independent creators save time and deliver professional results efficiently.Since launching, Lightz Out Studios has hosted commercial shoots and campaigns for San Diego Mojo, Huey Magoo’s, Krak Boba, Verily Storyworks, Palomar Health and more. The studio’s combination of professional infrastructure, client amenities and service excellence has positioned it as one of the most trusted production studios in Southern California.The BASA Award recognition underscores Lightz Out Studios’ rapid growth and leadership in professional creative services. The award reinforces the studio’s reputation as an industry innovator and a trusted partner for high-quality content production.For more information about Lightz Out Studios, please visit LightzOutStudios.com.About Lightz Out StudiosLightz Out Studios is San Diego’s premier multimedia production studio spanning nearly 2,500 square feet. Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities such as customizable audio and sound treatment, two intersecting cyclorama walls, professional lighting and grip equipment, Lightz Out Studios can accommodate even the most detailed production needs. The studio is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Kearny Mesa in central San Diego, and strives to foster an inclusive, creative environment. Dedicated to understanding each client’s vision, Lightz Out Studios welcomes all creative visionaries looking to enhance their multimedia productions. To learn more, please visit LightzOutStudios.com.

