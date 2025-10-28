BlueZoo Appoints Insurance Executive Jeff Hayman as the Fourth Member of Advisory Board

Jeff Hayman BlueZoo logo BlueZoo dashboard and mobile app

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueZoo Inc., the company redefining how people are measured in physical environments, proudly announces Jeff Hayman as the fourth member of BlueZoo’s Industry Advisory Board . Jeff brings more than four decades of senior leadership in the global insurance sector, making him an essential advisor as BlueZoo promotes its solutions for insurers and risk managers Jeff currently advises major insurers through his firm, Lakeview Timbers LLC, serving as Executive Advisor to the Group CEO of Sompo Holdings, a global multi-line insurer. Jeff began his career at Travelers and subsequently spent 15 years at AIG. After running their operations in Japan, he was CEO of global consumer insurance at AIG. Later, Jeff was a board member of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd for several years, after which he led the restructuring of R&Q Insurance Holdings, a Bermuda based, London listed (AIM) insurer. Jeff is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Food Bank of South Jersey, the largest hunger relief organization in southern New Jersey.“Jeff’s expertise in insurance and risk management gives BlueZoo a powerful advantage in one of our key markets,” said Bill Evans, CEO of BlueZoo. “BlueZoo’s occupancy measurement solution allows commercial general liability insurers to measure and mitigate customer risk. Jeff’s vision for the evolution of the insurance market will accelerate BlueZoo’s efforts to bring real-time occupancy data to risk assessment and transform the CGL insurance industry. We’re honored to welcome Jeff to our advisory board.”“BlueZoo is redefining how insurers can use empirical data to quantify and mitigate risk, while respecting consumer privacy,” said Jeff Hayman. “BlueZoo has the opportunity to do for slip-and-trip and other occupancy related risks in commercial general liability what telematics did for automotive insurance –eventually pricing premiums in part based on actual occupancy risk. I’m excited to advise BlueZoo as it brings innovative occupancy measurement solutions to the insurance industry.”With Jeff’s addition, BlueZoo’s Industry Advisory Board includes leaders with deep expertise across all of BlueZoo’s key markets: Mike Hiatt in retail media and digital signage, Neil Eddleston in out-of-home advertising, Tad Shepperd in retail analytics, and Jeff Hayman in insurance. These executives provide the strategic insight and operational expertise to guide BlueZoo’s next phase of growth.About BlueZoo Inc.BlueZoo Inc. delivers foot traffic and audience measurement services to customers in the out-of-home advertising, retail, and insurance industries. BlueZoo has deployed many thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers throughout the world and its products are protected by 7 patents. Customers include JCDecaux, Kroger, Sodexo, and Executive Channel Network. All BlueZoo products are GDPR compliant and regularly audited by ePrivacy of Hamburg, Germany. BlueZoo is based in Menlo Park, California, and is funded by Fusion Fund. For more information, visit BlueZoo.io.

