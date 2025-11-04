BlueZoo Fall 2025 Expands the Boundaries of Audience Measurement Technology

Impressions Multiplier function on the BlueZoo dashboard BlueZoo Logo New Dwell Time Visualization feature on BlueZoo dashboard

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueZoo Inc., a leader in privacy-friendly Wi-Fi audience measurement, today announced its Fall 2025 release, introducing a new suite of capabilities designed to accelerate programmatic advertising for out-of-home media , enable seamless white-label distribution, and strengthen sensor connectivity management. These enhancements advance BlueZoo’s mission to deliver accurate, real-time insights for advertisers, media owners, and technology partners worldwide.Programmatic advertising supportBlueZoo’s Fall 2025 release introduces enhanced dwell-time visualization and an impression multiplier model, enabling media owners to quantify not only how many people see an ad but also how long they engage. By integrating with bid-ask workflows, BlueZoo empowers programmatic buying and selling of digital media in real time, bridging the gap between advertisers’ demand-side platforms and out-of-home inventory. The release will calculate impressions multiplier values for any time period for any signage.In environments where digital signage plays multiple ads in rotation, traditional “opportunity to see” (OTS) metrics often underestimate total impressions. BlueZoo’s impression multiplier captures this nuance, recognizing that the longer a person dwells near a screen, the more ads they are likely to view.The result is a truer picture of OTS that allows ad network operators to expand their reported inventory to the real number of impressions delivered, not just the number of passersby. By calculating impression multiplier values for any signage and time period, media owners can accurately reflect the exposure their screens generate, translating into greater transparency and, ultimately, increased revenue.“Out-of-home advertising has long needed measurement that matches the immediacy of digital,” said Neil Eddleston, BlueZoo Advisory Board Member and OOH industry leader. “By accounting for both impressions and dwell time in real time, BlueZoo gives media owners and advertisers a transparent way to prove value, essential for scaling programmatic OOH.”White-label distributionBlueZoo has engineered this release to support white-label deployment of its sensors, dashboard, and mobile app. This allows partners to integrate BlueZoo technology seamlessly into their own branded ecosystems while maintaining consistency across user experiences. Media owners and integrators can now distribute solutions powered by BlueZoo without requiring BlueZoo’s branding, extending flexibility and reach across diverse markets.Improved connectivity managementThe Fall 2025 release also introduces cellular and Wi-Fi RSSI reporting for improved network visibility. BlueZoo has long provided customers with historical connectivity measurement. Sensors will now monitor and log connection quality for both Wi-Fi and cellular backhaul, providing customers with early warnings of signal strength decline. This proactive approach helps ensure reliable operation and minimizes downtime by alerting operators before a connection is lost entirely.“Reliable connectivity is the foundation of accurate, real-time analytics,” said JW Korver, BlueZoo CTO. “By giving customers tools to detect and address potential network issues before they disrupt measurement, we’re strengthening the reliability of every deployment—whether on Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or cellular backhaul.”BlueZoo Inc. delivers foot traffic analytics services to customers in the out-of-home advertising, retail, and insurance industries. BlueZoo has deployed many thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers throughout the world and its products are protected by 7 patents. Customers include JCDecaux, Sodexo, and Executive Channel Network. All BlueZoo products are GDPR compliant and regularly audited by ePrivacy of Hamburg, Germany. BlueZoo is based in Menlo Park, California, and is funded by Fusion Fund. For more information, visit BlueZoo.io.

