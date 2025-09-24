BlueZoo Adds Retail Analytics Pioneer Tad Shepperd to Advisory Board

Tad Shepperd BlueZoo logo BlueZoo dashboard and mobile app

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueZoo Inc., a technology company redefining how audiences are measured in the physical world, today announced the appointment of Tad Shepperd to its Industry Advisory Board. With over 40 years of experience in retail technology, operations, and data-driven decision making, Tad is best known as the co-founder of ShopperTrak. Under his leadership, ShopperTrak pioneered foot traffic measurement, growing the company into the global standard adopted by thousands of retailers.In addition to his entrepreneurial success, Tad has held multiple executive leadership roles in retail and retail technology, giving him a unique vantage point on how in-store behavior measurement data drives profitability, operational efficiency, and customer engagement. His demonstrated ability to bridge business strategy with analytics innovation makes him a natural fit to advise BlueZoo on product positioning, market expansion, and long-term growth strategy.“Tad’s pioneering leadership and track record of scaling analytics across retail environments make him a critical advisor to BlueZoo,” said Bill Evans, CEO of BlueZoo. “His insights will help guide and refine our strategic approach to delivering privacy-first real-world consumer intelligence.”BlueZoo’s platform delivers real-time insights into foot traffic, dwell time, and movement patterns in physical spaces, empowering businesses, from retailers to digital signage operators , to optimize audience engagement while respecting consumer privacy.Tad Shepperd added, “BlueZoo’s passive Wi-Fi approach unlocks a new era of audience measurement—providing accurate, scalable, and privacy-compliant insights that are uniquely suited to modern retail environments. I’m excited to contribute my experience to help BlueZoo accelerate adoption and shape the future of in-store analytics.”He joins fellow advisory board members Mike Hiatt, a retail media guru, and Neil Eddleston, an out-of-home advertising legend, in shaping BlueZoo’s strategic vision and future roadmap.About BlueZoo Inc.BlueZoo Inc. delivers foot traffic and audience measurement services to customers in the out-of-home advertising, retail, and insurance industries. BlueZoo has deployed many thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers throughout the world and its products are protected by 7 patents. Customers include JCDecaux, Kroger, Sodexo, and Executive Channel Network. All BlueZoo products are GDPR compliant and regularly audited by ePrivacy of Hamburg, Germany. BlueZoo is based in Menlo Park, California, and is funded by Fusion Fund. For more information, visit BlueZoo.io

