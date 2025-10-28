Mexico’s Aguascalientes Honors Its Roots With Catrina Exhibit in Times Square

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The art, tradition and pride of Aguascalientes are crossing borders. From Oct. 27 through Nov. 2, the Catrina of Aguascalientes will be on display in New York City’s Times Square, bringing the color, creativity and cultural identity of this Mexican state to one of the world’s most iconic stages.With this presentation, the government of the state of Aguascalientes, led by Gov. Teresa Jiménez, reaffirms its commitment to celebrating and promoting its roots, traditions and artistic talent on a global scale. The installation in one of the planet’s most influential cultural centers is a source of pride for the people of Aguascalientes.Gov. Teresa Jiménez thanked the Consul General of Mexico in New York, Marcos Augusto Bucio Mújica, for his support and collaboration in making this project possible.The Catrina, a universal symbol of Mexican identity, originated in Aguascalientes through the work of engraver José Guadalupe Posada. In the late 19th century, Posada created La Calavera Garbancera — a satirical figure that mocked those who rejected their Indigenous roots in favor of European customs. Decades later, muralist Diego Rivera immortalized her as La Catrina in his celebrated mural Dream of a Sunday Afternoon in the Alameda Central, transforming her into a lasting emblem of elegance, identity and Mexican pride. Over time, she has transcended borders to become one of the most recognized symbols of the Day of the Dead worldwide.These monumental works join other artistic pieces that have represented Aguascalientes and Mexico on the international stage. One was featured at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico, while another recently appeared in Chicago’s Arts in the Dark Parade, captivating audiences with its elegance, striking design and deep symbolism that define Mexican traditions.Crafted from a combination of metal, textiles, polystyrene, epoxy resin, wood and silicone fiber, the sculptures reflect the state’s exceptional craftsmanship. Each piece stands 11.8 feet tall (3.6 meters) and measures 5.6 feet (1.7 meters) in diameter. Every detail — from the hand-sculpted structures to the tailor-made garments — was created by artisans from Aguascalientes, showcasing the artistic excellence and cultural pride of the region.Through this exhibition in New York, Aguascalientes elevates Mexico’s cultural heritage on the global stage, sharing the richness of its traditions and reminding the world that its roots remain a source of pride, inspiration and unity.Three hundred miles northwest of Mexico City, in the heart of central Mexico, lies the state of Aguascalientes — a region steeped in history and tradition. Aguascalientes is rich in cultural and natural beauty, with attractions, hotels and restaurants that invite travelers to discover a side of Mexico not typically found on the tourist trail.Aguascalientes and its capital city of the same name are among the fastest-developing regions in Mexico, especially over the past decade. International companies have established satellite headquarters across the city, bringing cosmopolitan energy and vitality to its streets while preserving more than 500 years of history.Today, Aguascalientes is a fusion of past and present — from its colonial architecture and renowned museums to its hot springs, wine and culinary culture, and festive spirit. Though not on the traditional tourist route, Aguascalientes is a perfect microcosm of what makes Mexico such a magnet for international travelers.

