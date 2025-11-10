Nayarit Named to UN Tourism Global Board, Recognized as 'Supportive Partner Destination'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fideicomiso de Promoción Turística del Estado de Nayarit (FIPROTUR), the Tourism Promotion Trust of the State of Nayarit, has been appointed to the Global Board of Affiliate Members of UN Tourism for the 2026–2029 term. The designation was announced by UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili during the 26th General Assembly held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.At the same event, Nayarit was also recognized as a “Supportive Partner Destination,” a distinction honoring destinations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to the organization’s values and actively contribute to its global initiatives.The dual recognition marks one of the highest international distinctions a tourism destination can receive within the United Nations system. It highlights Nayarit’s leadership, institutional collaboration, and contribution to sustainable tourism development.Global Leadership and RepresentationWith its appointment to the UN Tourism Board, Nayarit joins an elite group of global institutions that includes Tripadvisor, Expedia Group, IFEMA Madrid, ICCA, Madrid Destino, the Saudi Tourism Authority, Red Sea Global, Turkey’s Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), and Japan’s JTB Corporation.Among more than 500 organizations worldwide, only three were directly appointed by the Secretary-General — Madrid (UN Tourism’s headquarters), ICCA, and Nayarit — in recognition of their exemplary commitment to responsible, inclusive, and sustainable tourism.As a board member, Nayarit will have voting rights and a voice in shaping the global tourism agenda from 2026 to 2029, participating in the development of international policies on sustainability, investment, and innovation.“This recognition reflects the leadership of Governor Dr. Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, who has made tourism a public policy with a human and social purpose,” said Nayarit’s Secretary of Tourism, Juan Enrique Suárez del Real Tostado. “Nayarit is not only growing — today it inspires the world and proudly carries Mexico’s name to the highest international forums.”“Supportive Partner Destination” RecognitionDuring the plenary session of Affiliate Members at the General Assembly, UN Tourism awarded FIPROTUR Nayarit the “Supportive Partner Destination” distinction, which honors destinations that show exemplary collaboration and engagement with the organization’s mission.UN Tourism commended Nayarit for its consistent participation in high-impact projects, promotion of responsible tourism, and ongoing support for global initiatives that strengthen institutional partnerships and visibility.“Receiving both distinctions — a seat on the Board and recognition as a Supportive Partner Destination — marks a historic moment for our state’s tourism development,” Suárez del Real Tostado added. “It is a source of pride for Mexico that Nayarit is recognized internationally for its leadership and forward-looking vision.”A New Global Role for NayaritThrough its inclusion on the UN Tourism Board and its designation as a Supportive Partner Destination, Nayarit strengthens its position as a new voice for Mexico in global tourism. The state continues to promote a modern, sustainable, and inclusive model that places social well-being and regional development at the core of its strategy.These achievements underscore Nayarit’s transformation into a model of tourism excellence — one that combines natural and cultural heritage with innovation and sustainability — while reaffirming Mexico’s leadership in the international tourism arena.

