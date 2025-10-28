Mexico Gears Up to Celebrate Day of the Dead Traditions Across the Country

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico is getting ready this weekend to celebrate one of its most cherished traditions across the country: honoring loved ones during the Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, a festival that embodies the nation’s enduring connection between life and death.From bustling cities to rural villages, families are preparing altars known as ofrendas, decorated with marigolds, candles, sugar skulls and photographs of departed relatives. The bright orange cempasúchil flowers, believed to guide spirits back to the world of the living, will fill streets, plazas and cemeteries as Mexicans welcome the souls of their ancestors home.“Mexico is a global symbol thanks to its profound cultural and spiritual richness. The Day of the Dead is a unique celebration, full of color and joy, where we honor life through our traditions,” said Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, Mexico’s minister of tourism. “Nowhere else in the world is there such a vibrant and moving manifestation, uniting families, awakening the interest of millions, and filling us with pride as a nation.”Observed nationwide on Nov. 1 and 2, the Day of the Dead honors both children and adults who have passed. Nov. 1, known as Día de los Angelitos, remembers deceased children, while Nov. 2 is dedicated to adults. Rooted in pre-Hispanic rituals and later influenced by Catholic traditions, the holiday has evolved into a vibrant reflection of Mexico’s rich cultural diversity.Across the country, preparations are underway. In Mexico City, the annual Day of the Dead Parade will once again transform Paseo de la Reforma into a colorful procession of skeletal figures, dancers and floats inspired by traditional imagery. In Oaxaca, artisans are creating intricate sand tapestries and paper decorations, while in Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, families will hold candlelit vigils by the lake — a scene recognized around the world for its beauty and solemnity.Northern states such as Nuevo León and Chihuahua are planning community gatherings and craft fairs, while coastal regions in Veracruz and Yucatán will host musical performances and food festivals featuring traditional dishes like pan de muerto and tamales.UNESCO recognized Día de los Muertos in 2008 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, calling it “a testimony to the creative power of communities and their enduring relationship with those who came before.”From candlelit cemeteries in small towns to parades in the capital, the Day of the Dead remains a powerful expression of Mexico’s identity, resilience and devotion to family.Travelers visiting Mexico this weekend will have the opportunity to witness and take part in celebrations taking place across the country.The holiday is expected to result in hotel occupancy of more than 1.6 million tourists, a growth of 2.3% compared with 2024, officials said.

