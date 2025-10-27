Project Spotlight: SR 377 pavement rehabilitated in Northern Arizona

HOLBROOK – State Route 377, the main route between Interstate 40 at Holbrook and Heber-Overgaard, has 20 miles of smoother pavement thanks to a $7.3 million Arizona Department of Transportation improvement.

The pavement rehabilitation project, which began Aug. 4, applied chip seal and micro surface treatments between State Route 77 near Holbrook and milepost 13 northeast of State Route 277. It also made spot pavement repairs.

ADOT minimized disruption from full daytime closures by providing a convenient detour via SR 77 and SR 277 through Snowflake and by not scheduling closures on weekends.

This is another way ADOT works to safely connect people and empower the economy across Arizona, in this case on a main route between I-40 and Central Arizona. It also supports ADOT’s commitment to protecting Arizona’s investment in highway pavement and bridges.

For more information, please visit SR 377 Phoenix Park Wash - SR 77 Pavement Rehabilitation at azdot.gov/projects > Northeast District.