Governor Kotek Demands Immediate USDA Action to Protect Food Assistance for 757,000 Oregonians During Federal Shutdown

Seoul, S. Korea — Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Oregon elected officials sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to take immediate action to ensure that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits continue without interruption during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In the letter, Governor Kotek and other state leaders emphasized the urgent need for the USDA to utilize available contingency and reserve funds to guarantee that states can issue November SNAP benefits on time and in full.

“The ongoing federal shutdown has created unacceptable uncertainty for families, children, older adults, and communities across Oregon,” the letter highlights. “Hunger should never be a consequence of political stalemate. USDA must act swiftly to ensure that families have access to food and that benefits are delivered without delay.”

It continues: “Failing to use these contingency resources to prevent widespread food insecurity would represent a dereliction of USDA’s fundamental duty to serve the American people. Ensuring that families have access to food is not optional — it is a core function of the Department and an essential component of national stability and well-being.”

The correspondence highlights that more than 757,000 Oregonians — including 210,000 children and 130,000 older adults — rely on SNAP to meet their basic nutritional needs. It also notes the potential economic ripple effects that could result if SNAP benefits are disrupted, particularly in rural communities where SNAP dollars sustain grocery stores, small businesses, and agricultural producers.

In addition to Governor Kotek, the letter was signed by Secretary of State Tobias Read, Attorney General Dan Rayfield, State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner, Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson, Senate President Rob Wagner, House Speaker Julie Fahey, Senate Majority Leader Kayse Jama, House Majority Leader Ben Bowman, and House and Senate budget Co-Chairs Senator Kate Lieber and Representative Tawna Sanchez.

A full copy of the letter sent to Secretary Rollins is available here.

About SNAP in Oregon

SNAP is entirely federally funded and helps more than 1 in 6 people in Oregon — about 18 percent of households — buy groceries. This includes children, working families, older adults and people with disabilities.

Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity, driving an estimated $1.6 billion into Oregon’s economy each year.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) will continue to provide updates to the public through:

ODHS encourages SNAP participants to:

Check EBT card balance regularly

Continue following SNAP rules and reporting requirements

Stay informed by following or subscribing to ODHS communication channels

Sign up for an ONE Online account and download the Oregon ONE Mobile app at benefits.oregon.gov to get notices about your SNAP case

Know where to find emergency food resources in your community.

Sign up for a ONE Online account or download the Oregon ONE Mobile app as the fastest ways to get notifications about your SNAP benefits.



###