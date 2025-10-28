Adachi Electric Showcases Advanced GaAs Solar Technology at Silicon Valley Space Week

Deal Box Advises Adachi Electric on Capital Structuring, Offering Documentation, and Investor Communication Strategy Ahead of U.S. Market Engagement

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deal Box , Inc., a leading capital-markets advisory and technology firm, today announced its engagement with Adachi Electric Company , Inc., the U.S. affiliate of Adachi Electric Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan). Deal Box has provided investment packaging, financial modeling, and investor communication services to help Adachi Electric prepare for capital-market engagement and growth initiatives in the United States.Adachi Electric Company, Inc. develops next-generation Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) thin-film solar technology under its proprietary Oq Solar™ platform. The company’s mission is to deliver high-efficiency, lightweight power systems for aerospace, UAV, IoT, and renewable energy applications.This engagement comes at a critical time as Adachi Electric presents its latest Oq Solar™ prototype at Silicon Valley Space Week, held October 28–30 at the Computer History Museum in San Jose, California. The company’s ultralight, durable GaAs thin-film module achieves 32.49% AM1.5G efficiency across the 350–2000 nm spectral range, enabling consistent performance in both direct and diffuse-light environments for high-altitude and aerospace applications.“Our mission is to deliver power solutions that redefine the performance envelope for aerospace and IoT systems,” said Ken Kaneko, President, Adachi Electric Company. “By capturing energy across the visible, IR, and NIR spectrum, our technology opens up new possibilities for extended flight time, reduced payload weight, and lower operating costs.”Deal Box, Inc. supported Adachi Electric with investment packaging, financial modeling, and issuer relations as the company prepared for its next stage of growth. Deal Box helped develop compliant offering materials and investor documentation to engage accredited and institutional audiences with clarity and confidence.“Adachi Electric’s team demonstrates disciplined engineering and market focus,” said Thomas Carter, CEO of Deal Box. “Our role is to help translate that technical strength into clear, investor-ready materials that support their growth strategy.”Together, Adachi Electric and Deal Box are demonstrating how disciplined technology development and well-structured investment preparation can accelerate innovation in advanced energy systems.Deal Box acts solely as an investment packaging solution provider. The firm is not a broker-dealer, placement agent, or investment adviser, and does not raise or solicit capital. All issuer communications remain issuer-direct under applicable SEC Regulation D exemptions.About Adachi Electric Company, Inc.Adachi Electric Company, Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced GaAs solar cell technologies with applications in aerospace, defense, IoT, and renewable energy. The company’s mission is to deliver ultra-efficient, lightweight, and scalable energy solutions for tomorrow’s connected world.About Deal BoxDeal Box is a capital-markets advisory and technology firm setting the investment packaging standard for private markets. Drawing on a proprietary capital-formation system developed over decades, Deal Box has powered hundreds of issuers across the Regulation D exemption and complementary frameworks. Through its technology stack, Deal Box transforms private offerings into fully digitized, issuer-direct environments—where onboarding, accreditation, reporting, and investor visibility operate with institutional precision. The firm’s tokenization framework extends this same infrastructure to programmable assets—creating compliant pathways for liquidity, fairer dilution, and real-world asset integration. The firm is not a broker-dealer, placement agent, or investment adviser and does not raise or solicit capital. All issuer communications remain issuer-direct under applicable SEC Regulation D exemptions.Media InquiriesChristopher CraneyDirector, Adachi Electric Industries Co.craney@adachi-electric-industries.com

