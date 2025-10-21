RWAP Launches $1.5M Seed Round to Build Enforceability Layer for Tokenized Real Estate

RWAP’s $1.5M Reg D 506(c) Seed Round is now accessible to accredited investors on Deal Box.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RWAP , the programmable compliance infrastructure for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today announced the launch of a $1.5 million seed round . The raise will fund commercialization of the company’s enforceable tokenization stack, beginning with real estate and expanding to other high-trust physical assets.RWAP’s infrastructure is designed to solve what all tokenization projects skip: enforceable ownership. The company’s platform anchors smart contracts directly to legal title records, enabling on-chain transactions that are fully compliant, investor-grade, and recognized in U.S. courts.“Most tokenized assets look compliant until you try to enforce them,” said Christian Barlow, CEO of RWAP. “RWAP turns enforceability into infrastructure, so ownership can move with clarity, not confusion.”RWAP’s MVP is already live and onboarding accredited investors through a KYC-gated marketplace. Each listed property is tokenized with verified title syncing and governed by a dedicated DAO, complete with on-chain escrow and automated cap table control.“We’ve seen the hype. RWAP is infrastructure,” added Saul Marc Kenton, CRO of RWAP. “We’re not here to market tokens. We’re here to upgrade the systems that define ownership.”Funds from the seed round will support deployment of RWAP’s dual-chain title registry, expansion of the secondary compliance stack (resale logic, tax tooling, as well as cap table updates), and institutional onboarding for property sponsors and fund operators.Investor relations for the round are being administered through Deal Box , a private-market packaging and investor-relations platform that supports issuers in presenting compliant, investor-ready offerings under Regulation D Rule 506(c).“RWAP is the first infrastructure I’ve seen that treats property law as code. That’s the future,” said Thomas Carter, CEO of Deal Box.RWAP’s roadmap includes three phases:Phase I: The company is introducing a SaaS-based platform that brings property owners and investors into a single, institutional-grade environment. Unlike generic listing marketplaces, every asset undergoes structured compliance and diligence not only for tokenization, but also to prepare it for seamless migration into the dual-chain architecture. This creates a pipeline of real-estate opportunities already engineered for enforceability and future liquidity, while building early traction and deal flow.Phase II: The platform expands into a dual-chain architecture that synchronizes blockchain tokens with county title records, ensuring that digital ownership is both enforceable and tradable. This phase introduces secondary-market functionality, integrated escrow, and legal infrastructure to meet institutional standards. The result is a regulated environment where real-estate tokens operate seamlessly within traditional property systems.Phase III: The final phase integrates advanced tokenomics and AI capabilities, transforming the platform into a real-estate capital markets ecosystem. Yield strategies and liquidity pools provide investors with sophisticated tools to manage exposure, while AI agents automate compliance, streamline analysis, and deliver market intelligence. This positions the platform as a global leader at the intersection of real assets, Web3, and institutional finance.The RWAP team — led by J. Christian Barlow (CEO and CLO), John C. Barlow (COO and Interim CTO), and S. Marc Kenton (CIO and CRO) — brings deep expertise across enterprise cybersecurity, blockchain governance, real estate compliance, and tokenized finance. The founders have developed platforms supporting more than $600 million in structured deals and are now piloting registry integrations with title insurers and legal partners.Accredited investors may visit: https://invest.dealbox.vc/listing-details?recordId=recB73IOCyiOHH2cY About RWAPRWAP is building the enforceability layer for tokenized real-world assets. Starting with real estate, RWAP links legal title to programmable smart contracts, enabling on-chain ownership that courts, registries, and investors can all recognize. The platform supports DAO-governed asset tokens, dual-chain title syncing with centralized registries, and compliance-native infrastructure for property sponsors and institutional allocators.About Deal BoxDeal Box is a private-market investment packaging and investor-relations platform that helps founders structure and present compliant, investor-ready offerings. The company provides issuer-direct packaging, financial modeling, and digital investor-relations infrastructure—bringing institutional discipline and regulatory readiness to private markets. Deal Box is not a broker-dealer, placement agent, or investment adviser, and does not raise or solicit capital. All issuer communications are issuer-direct and conducted under applicable securities exemptions, such as Regulation D Rule 506(c).Media InquiriesThomas CarterCEO, Deal Boxpress@dealbox.io

