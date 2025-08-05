ONVI Launches $25M Series A to Build the Operating System for Oral Health

ONVI’s $25M Reg D 506(c) Series A is now accessible to accredited investors on Deal Box.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONVI, the precision oral health platform redefining how people engage with daily dental care, has launched its $25 million Series A to fund commercialization of its multi-product system—bringing diagnostic visibility, behavioral engagement, and clinical-grade data to homes and clinics.The capital will support rollout of ONVI’s video-enabled brush (Prophix™), modular LED manual toothbrush (MOTSY Light™), and ONView™—a HIPAA-compliant platform for teledentistry, behavior tracking, and payer integration. Select units have entered pilot production, with packaging and clinical readiness milestones complete.“At ONVI, we believe better health starts with better visibility,” said Dr. Craig Kohler, DDS, MBA, MAGD, Founder and CEO. “This raise lets us move from deep R&D into execution—connecting prevention, data, and access in a way the oral-health market hasn’t seen. The capital will fund a phased rollout—accelerating Prophix™ video-enabled brush production over the next two years, while immediately launching MOTSY Light™ and ONView™ SaaS for teledentistry, remote monitoring, and reimbursement alignment.”Developed over a decade with 39 issued patents, ONVI’s platform fuses clinical-grade hardware with real-time data and software infrastructure—creating a new category: diagnostic brushing. Each product—from embedded video to cloud analytics—aims to close the feedback loop that limits consumers and providers alike. The ecosystem spans six products—including MOTSY™ Manual and Electric brushes, Flosser Pro™, Prophix™ Core and Prophix™ Professional, and the ONView™ SaaS layer.A 40-year veteran of clinical dentistry, Dr. Craig S. Kohler, DDS, MBA, a Master in the Academy of General Dentistry, is the inventor of ONVI’s foundational technologies and pioneered microscope-guided hygiene, intraoral imaging, and workflow-integrated diagnostics. Before teledentistry became mainstream, he built camera-based tools to improve treatment planning and patient engagement. That perspective—that outcomes hinge on what patients and providers can see—became ONVI’s design logic. Backed by $4 million in privately funded R&D, the platform now spans hardware, software, and protected IP across retail, clinical, and payer channels.Executing a Multi-Product VisionONVI has transformed a clinical insight into a defensible, multi-product platform positioned for scaled execution. Several products—like the MOTSY™ Manual system and core Prophix™ device—are already built, tested, and retail-ready, while others are entering final development stages.The platform spans six interoperable technologies designed to serve consumers, clinicians, and health systems across both retail and clinical channels:• MOTSY™ Manual – a modular, LED-illuminated toothbrush designed for enhanced daily visibility• Flosser Pro™ – an ergonomic, one-handed flossing tool engineered for usability and precision• MOTSY™ Electric – a rechargeable upgrade featuring airflow-based mirror defogging and subscription-ready modularity• Prophix™ Core – a smartphone-connected brush with embedded video diagnostics for real-time coaching• Prophix™ Professional – a clinical-grade platform unifying intraoral imaging, hygiene, and early-detection workflows• ONView™ – a HIPAA-compliant SaaS infrastructure powering data sync, teledentistry, and longitudinal behavior trackingSeries A funding will accelerate ONVI’s evolution from foundational engineering to full-scale commercialization and infrastructure deployment—advancing three integrated growth tracks:Full Ecosystem CommercializationThe raise will enable ONVI to launch this platform nationally, beginning with retail and direct-to-consumer distribution of MOTSY Light™, Flosser Pro™, and the core Prophix™ system. In parallel, ONVI will expand into the clinical channel with the rollout of Prophix™ Professional—a high-margin diagnostic and hygiene platform for dental practices, DSOs, and concierge clinics.Software & Data Platform ScaleONView™, ONVI’s HIPAA-compliant software layer, will move from development into live deployment. Purpose-built to support telehealth consults, diagnostic media sharing, and longitudinal behavior tracking, ONView™ positions ONVI as not just a device company, but a scalable SaaS infrastructure aligned with value-based care and enterprise health systems.Subscription & Diagnostic Revenue GrowthONVI’s modular design unlocks recurring revenue through attachment subscriptions, gamified brushing features, and data-linked oral health insights. These capabilities enhance user engagement and support reimbursement models connected to remote diagnostics and wellness—elevating ONVI from a smart toothbrush to a dual-impact health platform.“What ONVI is doing for oral care is what wearables did for fitness,” said Thomas Carter, CEO of Deal Box. “They’re not just building a better toothbrush—they’re building a data-rich OS that touches consumers, clinicians, and insurers. The platform effects are real.”Accredited investors may visit: https://invest.dealbox.vc/listing-details?recordId=recc3UAAI1NMeHmsl About ONVIONVI, Inc. is building the operating system for oral health. With a patented ecosystem of diagnostic tools, cloud-based analytics, and consumer-friendly engagement loops, ONVI enables a smarter, more personalized model of preventive care—at home and in the clinic. From retail shelves to reimbursement codes, ONVI is closing oral health’s data gap and unlocking a new standard for visibility-driven wellness.About Deal BoxDeal Box is an investor relations platform helping emerging companies package, present, and distribute private investment opportunities to accredited investors. Learn more at www.dealbox.io Media Inquiries:Dr. Craig S. Kohler, DDS, MBA, MAGDFounder & CEOpress@onvi.me

