WAP Sustainability Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List with 178% Three-Year Growth

WAP Sustainability, a leader in sustainability software and ESG data solutions, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list with 178% growth over three years.

Every changemaker here understands that sustainability is operational, financial, and strategic. The work we do has to create value and impact, not just reports and rhetoric.” — William Paddock, CEO, WAP Sustainability

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAP Sustainability, a leading provider of sustainability software, consulting, and ESG data solutions, announced its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company ranked No. 2,392, achieving 178% growth over the past three years.

Founded in 2009, WAP Sustainability delivers sustainability consulting, software, an ESG data platform, sustainability management software, sustainability reporting tools, and ESG performance tracking that help businesses build credible, measurable, and attainable sustainability programs. Through sustainability analytics, data systems, and technology for ESG compliance, WAP enables organizations to turn sustainability ambition into measurable action and impact.

“Our growth isn’t fueled by trends or buzzwords—it’s powered by execution” said William Paddock, CEO and Co-Founder of WAP Sustainability. “Clients trust us because we don’t just tell them what sustainability should look like, we help them build it, measure it, and manage it.”

Over the past 16 years, WAP Sustainability has evolved from a two-person consultancy into a global leader supporting clients across manufacturing, built environment, apparel, consumer goods, distribution, and healthcare sectors. “Our team has grown in focus and depth,” Paddock added. Its strategic expansion has strengthened offerings across environmental data management, digital sustainability solutions, and software for corporate sustainability, enabling organizations to operationalize sustainability across their value chains.

About the Inc. 5000 List

Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list highlights WAP’s sustained growth and continued innovation in advancing sustainability as a core business practice. The ranking recognizes U.S.-based, privately held, and independent companies demonstrating leadership, adaptability, and meaningful impact across industries.

About WAP Sustainability

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, WAP Sustainability provides information, tools, and software that help organizations achieve measurable sustainability outcomes with clarity, credibility, and confidence. The company partners with businesses of all sizes to transform sustainability ambition into action. WAP Sustainability continues to expand its team of change makers and innovators, empowering clients across industries to make sustainability good business.

For more information, visit www.wapsustainability.com or explore the 2025 Inc. 5000 list at www.inc.com/profile/wap-sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

