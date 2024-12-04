WAP Sustainability joins CDP as an Accredited Solutions Provider

WAP Sustainability Logo CDP Accredited Service Provider Logo

WAP reinforces its carbon accounting and CDP services with new accreditation from CDP.

Deep Scope 3 expertise was a missing piece in the CDP Accredited Service Provider Network and WAP wanted to fill the gap. We hope more companies will find WAP and leverage our expertise” — Brad McAllister, President and Co-Founder

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAP Sustainability, a leading global sustainability consultancy and software company announced its accreditation from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) into its network of solution providers. As a silver climate change consultancy partner in the US, WAP will support organizations reporting emissions to the CDP’s climate questionnaire and setting science-based targets. Since 2009, WAP has been providing carbon accounting and disclosure services by helping organizations to measure, assess, and manage their carbon emissions.

CDP is the global non-profit which runs the world’s environmental disclosure system used by over 18,700 companies and 1200 cities, states and regions globally. CDP is backed by 680 investors with assets of $130 trillion and 280+ large purchasers with US$6.4 trillion in buying power.

CDP accredits carbon service providers who can help to support companies in all aspects of their environmental journey, from climate-related scenario analysis to designing a strategy for a product level decarbonization strategy for products and operations.

WAP Sustainability completed its first CDP response in 2009 and has been providing carbon accounting and carbon reporting services for nearly two decades. The move to formalizing its status as an Accredited provider with CDP re-formalizes WAP’s role as a top consulting option for companies needing CDP support.

"This accreditation, along with our long-standing relationship and experience with CDP, reinforces our credibility and commitment to helping organizations effectively manage their carbon accounting processes and CDP climate change disclosures,” said William Paddock, Co-Founder and CEO at WAP Sustainability.

Accredited providers help companies disclosing to CDP to identify the gaps in their environmental performance, address these gaps and identify further opportunities for becoming leaders in the corporate environmental action space.

“The CDP Accreditation reinforces WAP’s offerings to help CDP disclosing companies share their carbon management accomplishment and disclosures with key investors and customers. We are honored to partner with CDP to empower our clients to propel decarbonization activities throughout their supply chain and broader climate strategy via CDP’s thoughtful prompts," according to Natalie Duncan, Manager of Climate Risk and CDP at WAP Sustainability. WAP’s services span carbon accounting and disclosures (like the CDP) to target setting and reduction goal planning aligned to CDP and other third party reporting frameworks such as SBTi (the Science Based Target initiative). WAP’s carbon accounting services include leveraging its industry leading life cycle assessment team to help companies measure Scope 3 emissions by using publicly available product level emissions data as opposed to less useful economic impact emissions factors.

WAP’s approach to Scope 3 emissions helps equip organizations with actionable data to efficiently navigate and manage complex supply chains. "Deep Scope 3 expertise was a missing piece in the CDP Accredited Service Provider Network and WAP wanted to fill the gap. We see that 80-90% of emissions often come from Scope 3 and more effective approaches to Scope 3 accounting and management were needed. We hope more companies will find WAP and leverage our expertise via our accreditation by CDP,” said Brad McAllister, WAP’s Co-Founder and President.

About WAP Sustainability

WAP Sustainability provides clients with the information and tools they need to create credible, measurable, and attainable sustainability programs. Our services are driven by sound scientific data and an in-depth understanding of each client’s core business. With deep-rooted experience in carbon accounting, life cycle assessment and standards development, WAP is globally recognized as a technical sustainability expert in many industries. WAP Sustainability has been helping a global roster of publicly traded, consumer product and building product companies as a sustainability resource for over 16 years. The company has been recognized multiple times as one of America’s fastest growing companies (Inc. 5000). Learn more at www.wapsustainability.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 investors with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 19,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,200 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

