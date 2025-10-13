WAP Sustainability Launches Omnichannel LCA & EPD Platform built on OpenEPD

Theta, epd.world, openEPD Database logos

New Omnichannel LCA & EPD Platform streamlines sustainability reporting, scaling transparency and compliance for manufacturers.

WAP's modernizing the LCA and EPD process with tools that give manufacturers control, transparency, and the ability to scale sustainability reporting.” — William Paddock, CEO, WAP Sustainability

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAP Sustainability announces the launch of three connected solutions — Theta LCA Software, epd.world, and the OpenEPD Database — forming the foundation of its new Omnichannel LCA & EPD Platform. This launch marks a major step forward in modernizing how manufacturers create, manage, and share Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs).

“At WAP Sustainability, we’ve always believed that LCAs and EPDs should be more than a compliance checkbox,” said William Paddock, CEO of WAP Sustainability. “They should be a strategic asset for manufacturers, a trusted resource for customers, and a yardstick for sustainability progress. The seamless, integrated customer experience was what we felt was missing from the existing LCA and EPD marketplace — so we built it.”

About WAP's Omnichannel Platform.

The new platform combines three powerful tools designed to work together seamlessly:

Theta LCA Software – A flexible and transparent LCA engine designed for accuracy, verifier-readiness, and regulatory compliance, with the ability to export results directly in the #OpenEPD format for direct use in epd.world.

epd.world – A workflow management software for EPDs that gives manufacturers control over EPD content, branding, and publishing, while streamlining verification workflows through partnerships with Program Operators. All Program Operators are welcome. EPD PDF generation happens in epd.world and verified data is sent to the OpenEPD Database in the #OpenEPD format with no uncertainty adjusted values. Additionally, you can use the LCA engine of your choice (LCA for Experts, SimaPro, Umberto.... or Theta) with the epd.world.

OpenEPD Database – A next-generation, searchable database of EPDs powered by manufacturers’ shared or published data. Users can search, save, download or connect to EPD data. The database features more global EPDs, MEP products, and embodied carbon assessments (non-EPD values) than legacy databases. Since October, over 43,000 new EPDs have been added to the OpenEPD Database.

“Too often, the process for creating and managing EPDs slows progress, adds unnecessary complexity, and limits manufacturer control,” said Paddock. “By connecting Theta, epd.world, and the OpenEPD Database, we’re creating a modernized ecosystem that empowers manufacturers with better tools, more control, and higher confidence.”

Why It Matters

The EPD landscape is changing rapidly. Manufacturers face growing demand to publish more declarations across larger product portfolios, all while navigating evolving regulations and customer expectations. The Omnichannel Platform addresses these challenges by focusing on three priorities:

--Quality Without Compromise — Theta LCA Software delivers transparent, verifier-ready, standards-compliant results while accelerating turnaround through a fully integrated or semi-integrated solution.

--Access and Control of Your Data — epd.world gives manufacturers ownership over their data and branding, using the #OpenEPD format for transparent sharing.

--Scaling EPDs for the Future — From five to five hundred products, the platform streamlines modeling to publication, making it easier to scale without added complexity.

“The future of EPDs should belong to the manufacturers who create them,” added Paddock. “With these tools, we’re making that future possible.”

