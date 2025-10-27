MITSUWA MARKETPLACE TO OPEN NEW LOCATION IN CYPRESS, CALIFORNIA

Opening November 1, 2025, Mitsuwa Marketplace Brings Authentic Japanese Culture and Cuisine to Orange County The Cypress marketplace will feature Mitsuwa’s signature selection of high-quality Japanese groceries, fresh meat and seafood, produce, snacks, beverages, cosmetics, kitchenware, and exclusive imported goods.

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitsuwa Marketplace is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Cypress, California, on November 1, 2025. Located at 4955 Katella Avenue, Cypress, CA 90720, this vibrant new destination will serve as the ultimate one-stop shop for those seeking the flavors, products, and experiences of Japan, right in the heart of Orange County.“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Southern California with the opening of our Cypress store,” said Takeshi Izuma, CEO/President of Mitsuwa Corporation. “Cypress is a diverse and dynamic community, and we look forward to welcoming both longtime Mitsuwa fans and new customers to experience authentic Japanese food, culture, and hospitality.”To celebrate the opening, Mitsuwa will host a Grand Opening Ceremony on Saturday, November 1st, starting at 10:00 a.m., featuring live Japanese Taiko drum performances and special promotions throughout the weekend. The event invites the community to join in welcoming Mitsuwa to its newest Southern California home.The Cypress marketplace will feature Mitsuwa’s signature selection of high-quality Japanese groceries, fresh meat and seafood, produce, snacks, beverages, cosmetics, kitchenware, and exclusive imported goods. New to this location is an expanded hot and cold deli, offering a broader selection of freshly prepared Japanese dishes, authentic sushi, Japanese-style bento, grab-and-go meals, and seasonal specialties made daily for shoppers seeking quality and convenience.“Our expanded deli represents our commitment to evolving with our customers’ needs,” added Takeshi Izuma. “We want to make it easy for busy families and food lovers to enjoy delicious, authentic Japanese meals—whether they’re dining in our store or taking them home.”In addition, a curated food court with over 140 seats, will showcase popular Japanese dining concepts, offering everything from ramen and sushi to desserts and teas.With over 25 years of success, Mitsuwa continues to connect communities across the U.S. with authentic Japanese experiences. The Cypress location marks another exciting step in Mitsuwa’s mission to share the taste and culture of Japan with local residents and visitors alike.About Mitsuwa MarketplaceFounded in 1998, Mitsuwa Marketplace is the largest Japanese grocery store chain in the United States. The California-based Mitsuwa Corporation operates 13 stores across the country (California 9, Illinois 1, New Jersey 1, Texas 1, and Hawaii 1). Mitsuwa is the premier destination for Japanese consumer products and cuisine, offering a true taste of Japan close to home.

