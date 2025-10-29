NEFT Vodka Hosts Free Virtual Holiday Cocktail Masterclass with Global Mixologist

As Master Mixologist at NEFT Vodka, Luke Barr now shares his knowledge through classes that are as fun and approachable as they are flavorful, making elevated cocktails accessible to every home bartender. Attendees of the cocktail masterclass will learn how to recreate Barr’s signature NEFT Pomegranate Cape Cod NEFT Vodka is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye.

Raise a Glass This Holiday Season with NEFT Vodka’s Free Virtual Cocktail Class.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Friendsgiving feasts to Thanksgiving dinners, cozy date nights, office holiday parties, and New Year’s Eve celebrations, one thing every gathering needs is a great cocktail. This season, premium Austrian brand NEFT Vodka invites cocktail enthusiasts ages 21 and older to join Crafted by Barr, a free 30-minute virtual cocktail masterclass hosted by NEFT Vodka’s Global Master Mixologist, Luke Barr.Set to take place on November 10, 2025, and available on demand thereafter, the class demonstrates how to create three signature cocktails designed for a variety of occasions—from date nights and cozy family dinners to lively office celebrations. The session delivers professional techniques, step-by-step recipes, and expert bar guidance suitable for every type of gathering. Attendees will learn how to recreate Barr’s signature NEFT Vanilla Honey Cold Brew, NEFT Pomegranate Cape Cod, and the NEFT Paper Crown.Participants receive a pre-class shopping list to prepare ingredients, follow along with the recording, and gain bonus recipes and bar tips to keep cocktails elevated throughout the holiday season. Guests will also receive a 10% discount code for NEFT Vodka, celebrated for its smooth, versatile character, subtle notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice, and sleek oak barrel aging, making it the perfect foundation for cocktails for any occasion.“Holiday cocktails should be approachable, festive, and versatile. I’m pulling back the curtain on all my favorite techniques. No gatekeeping here!” says Barr. “By the end of this class, everyone will be shaking, stirring, and garnishing like a pro, whether for an intimate evening, a lively Friendsgiving, or a big New Year’s bash, so every cocktail is as memorable as the moments it celebrates.”Class Details:- Date: November 10, 2025- Time: 3pm PST/6pm EST- RSVP: neftvodka.com/en/webinar/registration Crafted by Barr will equip attendees with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to impress friends and family with cocktails that are elegant, festive, and perfect for every moment.With over 15 years of experience crafting cocktails and designing beverage programs for prestigious resorts nationwide, including the Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton, Luke Barr brings a wealth of expertise to every pour. As Master Mixologist at NEFT Vodka, he now shares his knowledge through classes that are as fun and approachable as they are flavorful, making elevated cocktails accessible to every home bartender.NEFT Vodka, known for its balanced flavor and sleek bar-cart-ready barrel, makes every cocktail feel elevated. Available at Total Wine & More, BevMo! And select Ralphs stores in California, it’s the perfect addition to any bar cart. For more information, visit www.neftvodka.com and follow along at @neftvodka for future events and updates.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

