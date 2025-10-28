Caliwater Expands into On-Premise Foodservice Locations Nationwide

As wellness-driven beverage trends continue to grow across the restaurant and hospitality industries, cactus water is emerging as a sought-after and refreshing alternative to traditional sugary and non-functional beverage options. Caliwater transforms the prickly pear cactus into a refreshing, naturally light, and crisp drink that delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and five naturally occurring electrolytes.

Functional prickly pear cactus water now available at leading restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay’s and Pura Vida, with national rollout beginning November 5

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caliwater , the cactus water brand co-founded by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, is expanding beyond retail shelves and into restaurants and foodservice locations across the U.S. Guests can enjoy Caliwater at select dining destinations nationwide as the brand grows its signature cactus-based hydration to the on-premise market.This expansion comes on the heels of Caliwater’s recent retail milestone with its national launch at Walmart, making the functional beverage available to millions of new consumers across thousands of stores and Walmart.com. Building on that momentum, the brand now sees strong opportunity to expand into restaurants and hospitality venues, meeting the growing demand for healthier, clean-label beverage options.Earlier this year, Caliwater debuted in Gordon Ramsay’s 22 North American restaurant locations, where it quickly became the #1 selling mocktail on the menu. Available in both Prickly Pear and Watermelon ready-to-drink (RTD) formats, Caliwater’s unique flavor profile and functional benefits are resonating with diners seeking a cleaner, more elevated beverage experience.As wellness-driven beverage trends continue to grow across the restaurant and hospitality industries, cactus water is emerging as a sought-after and refreshing alternative to traditional sugary and non-functional beverage options. With its naturally hydrating electrolytes and vibrant taste, Caliwater is helping define a new category of better-for-you, mixable RTDs that fit seamlessly into cocktail programs and non-alcoholic pairings alike.Beginning November 5, 2025, Caliwater will also be available at Pura Vida restaurants nationwide. Known for its focus on fresh, wellness-driven cuisine, Pura Vida is an ideal partner to introduce Caliwater’s naturally light, crisp, and nutrient-rich cactus water to health-conscious guests.“Expanding into restaurants and foodservice is a huge milestone for us,” explained Oliver Trevena, Co-Founder of Caliwater. “From day one, our goal has been to create something that not only tastes amazing but also adds functional value and sustainability to the beverage space. Seeing people enjoy Caliwater as part of their dining experience, whether in a mocktail or cocktail, or even straight from the can, is incredibly rewarding.”Made from the prickly pear cactus, one of the most sustainable and nutrient-dense plants on the planet, Caliwater delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and five naturally occurring electrolytes in a refreshing, plant-based beverage. The brand’s expansion into on-premise locations aligns with its mission to offer cleaner hydration options wherever consumers eat, drink and socialize.Caliwater is available in Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime, and Peach Mango flavors, with new on-premise partnerships to be announced throughout 2026.For more information or to inquire for your restaurant or hospitality program, visit https://drinkcaliwater.com/ About CaliwaterCaliwater is a functional hydration beverage brand co-founded in 2021 by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena. Fueled by their passion for wellness and sustainability, Caliwater transforms the prickly pear cactus into a refreshing, naturally light, and crisp drink that delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and five naturally occurring electrolytes. The brand offers a clean, great-tasting option that is plant-based, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and free of artificial sweeteners or additives. Caliwater is available in flavors including Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime, and Peach Mango, with kid-friendly pouches in select flavors. Sustainability is central to the brand, as cactus requires 80% less water than many traditional crops and grows without heavy fertilizers or pesticides, and packaging is recyclable. Caliwater also supports the community through initiatives with American Forests and Olive Crest under its #CaliCares program. For more information, visit www.drinkcaliwater.com

