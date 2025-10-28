Sweet Treats Await: Chronic Tacos Is Giving Out Free Churros This Halloween

On October 31, 2025, all Chronic Tacos loyalty members will receive a Free Churros & Caramel Dip offer, no tricks, just pure deliciousness.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chronic Tacos is serving up something sweet this Halloween with a spooktacular treat for its loyal fans. On October 31, 2025, all Chronic Tacos loyalty members will receive a Free Churros & Caramel Dip offer, no tricks, just pure deliciousness.The exclusive Halloween offer will be sent directly to the offers section in the Chronic Tacos App and can be redeemed one time only on October 31st. Guests can enjoy their free churros by ordering online through the App or scanning the QR code in-store to claim their treat.“Halloween is all about fun and flavor, and what better way to celebrate than by giving our loyal guests something sweet on us,” said Michael Mohammed, CEO of Chronic Tacos. “Our Free Churros & Caramel Dip offer is our way of saying thank you to the #Tacolife community for their continued support and love of Chronic Tacos.”Chronic Tacos continues to embrace its signature #Tacolife vibe, bold flavors, authentic recipes, and good times. With options for every taste, from tacos and burritos to churros, every visit promises a uniquely delicious experience.The Free Churros & Caramel Dip offer is available exclusively to Chronic Tacos loyalty members on October 31, 2025. Sign up for the rewards program today and don’t miss out on this limited-time Halloween treat.Follow Chronic Tacos on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and use the store locator to celebrate Halloween at a location near you.About Chronic TacosChronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 50 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid-back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items, including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Impossible Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit ChronicTacos.com.

