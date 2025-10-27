Get tips on identifying waterfowl at Nov. 14 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Identifying waterfowl is not only an essential skill for hunters but also a rewarding ability for anyone who enjoys observing wildlife.

People can learn more about how to identify waterfowl at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Birds: Winter Waterfowl ID.” This free virtual event will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 14. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/212500

MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss the variety of migratory waterfowl species that use area waterways in winter. Learning how to identify duck and other waterfowl species (geese, swans) can develop a deeper appreciation for the multitude of these birds that visit Missouri waters each year. Improving waterfowl identification skills can also help hone other bird and wildlife identification abilities.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People wanting more information about virtual and in-person programs being put on in the future by nature center staff can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.