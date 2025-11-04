SecurityBridge Announces 'Secure Together New York 2025'

“Secure Together New York 2025” A Complimentary SAP Security Event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, creator of the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced Secure Together New York 2025, an in-person SAP security event on November 12, 2025, at the Accenture Office, One Manhattan West, New York.Registration is open now at https://bit.ly/4pRtuQJ SecurityBridge’s expertise in SAP cybersecurity has been featured by top-tier media outlets, including Forbes TechRadar , and The Hacker News. The company will join forces with partners Accenture, Bowbridge, Fortinet, NextLabs, and Saviynt to deliver a full day of expert sessions exploring the future of SAP security. These sessions will cover AI-powered segregation of duties (SoD) controls, quantum-resistant strategies, and defense mechanisms against modern ransomware and file-based exploits.“Secure Together New York 2025 brings the SAP community face-to-face with the leaders shaping the next generation of enterprise security,” said Bill Oliver, U.S. Managing Director, SecurityBridge. “From quantum-ready controls to zero trust transformation, attendees will gain actionable insights they can apply immediately within their organizations.”Attendees will gain practical insights into SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) security, zero-trust data segregation, and secure digital cloud transformation, as well as an early look at SAP’s GRC 2026 roadmap and new Fiori-first security usability enhancements. Designed for security and compliance professionals, the program combines innovation, practicality, and real-world use cases to help enterprises strengthen their SAP security posture with confidence.Why Attend:-Expert Sessions from global SAP security leaders on AI, quantum security, and ransomware defense.-Real-World Use Cases highlighting zero-trust data segregation and SAP cloud security transformations.-Peer Networking with industry leaders and partners shaping SAP security in North America.-Forward-Looking Insights into SAP’s GRC roadmap and AI-driven identity governance.Attendance is free, and the one-day format minimizes disruption to work schedules while delivering maximum value for SAP security teams.About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform, enabling organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 8,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. For more information, please visit www.securitybridge.com ###

