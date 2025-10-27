Ono Hawaiian BBQ Expands into Texas, Marking Major Growth Milestone

The first Texas locations are expected to open in early 2026, with sites confirmed in Plano, McKinney, Rowlett, Carrollton, Dallas, Royse City, Hurst, Wylie, Haltom City, and Burleson.

Ten new locations bring island-inspired plate lunches and the spirit of Aloha to the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex

DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ono Hawaiian BBQ , the family-owned Hawaii-inspired fast casual restaurant chain known for its plate lunches and signature “Aloha” spirit, is expanding into Texas with ten new restaurants currently under construction across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ has grown to more than 115 restaurants across California and Arizona. Every dish is freshly prepared daily, with proteins marinated in-house, grilled to order, and packed with flavor. Guests can enjoy island favorites such as Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Kalua Pork, Kalbi Short Ribs, Chicken Katsu, and Spam Musubi. The Texas locations represent the brand’s first significant move outside the West Coast, paving the way for further expansion.“At Ono Hawaiian BBQ, we’re passionate about sharing the spirit of Aloha with every plate we serve,” said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer. “Texas offers the perfect opportunity to introduce our fresh, made-to-order Hawaiian comfort food to a community that embraces bold flavors and the joy of gathering around great food.”The first Texas locations are expected to open in early 2026, with sites confirmed in Plano, McKinney, Rowlett, Carrollton, Dallas, Royse City, Hurst, Wylie, Haltom City, and Burleson. Each restaurant will feature Ono’s fast-casual format with dine-in, takeout and drive-thru options, blending convenience with handcrafted freshness.The move into Texas follows Ono’s steady recognition as a top-performing restaurant brand. In 2025, Ono Hawaiian BBQ ranked No. 179 on Restaurant Business’s Top 500 Chains Report. In recent years, the company has debuted innovative drive-thru prototypes in Arizona, partnered with Disney on cultural campaigns tied to Moana 2 and Lilo & Stitch, and expanded its community-driven “Spread the Aloha” program, supporting wildfire relief in Maui and first responder appreciation events across California.For updates on grand openings and announcements in Texas, follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, or visit www.onohawaiianbbq.com About Ono Hawaiian BBQFounded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaiian-inspired Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian BBQ uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations across California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ brings the vibrant culture and warm “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii to each restaurant—offering a true taste of the islands, exceptional service, and an inviting atmosphere. For more information, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.