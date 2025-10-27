Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Students Benefit From Increased Mitacs Internships

CANADA, October 27 - Released on October 27, 2025

Saskatchewan students now have more opportunities to access research internships. In 2025-26, Saskatchewan is providing $1.58 million to support Mitacs - an increase of $430,000 from last year.

The funding will support up to 301 research and development internships for students and post-doctoral fellows.

"Our government is proud to work with Mitacs to expand student access to high-quality research opportunities in the province," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "This investment increases the number of internships available and strengthens ties with Saskatchewan businesses through key programs such as the Indigenous Pathways Initiative."

Mitacs programs help students gain valuable industry experience, expand their professional network and develop skills for high-quality jobs. The Indigenous Pathways Initiative connects Indigenous businesses and organizations to innovative resources and matches them to skilled post-secondary interns based in Saskatchewan.

"My degree in Psychology, with a minor in Indigenous Health Studies, from the University of Regina, provided a strong foundation for my Mitacs Indigenous Pathways Internship," First Nations University of Canada former Mitacs intern Mesa Kennedy said. "Although I was initially unfamiliar with the energy sector, the internship quickly immersed me in the challenges that isolated communities face in securing reliable heat and energy. That experience became a defining one, ultimately leading me back to my nation, Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, where I serve as the new Assistant Land Manager."

Through partnerships with Mitacs, post-secondary institutions play an important role in connecting students with internship opportunities that help strengthen Saskatchewan's economy and communities.

"The University of Regina is proud to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan and Mitacs to create meaningful opportunities for Indigenous students and communities," University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said. "Experiential learning is at the heart of what we do, and programs like Indigenous Pathways give our students the chance to apply their knowledge, build connections, and make a real impact in Saskatchewan workplaces. These investments strengthen our province by connecting talent with innovation, and helping our students, industries, and communities thrive together."

Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has delivered $9.34 million to support over 2,000 research internships in the province. This partnership has helped Saskatchewan develop a skilled workforce, increase global competitiveness and advance innovation for nearly two decades.

"We are honoured to continue our strong partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan," Mitacs CEO Dr. Stephen Lucas said. "This renewed investment in Mitacs will help develop the next generation of Saskatchewan talent, preparing students for the workforce of tomorrow, while supporting economic growth, productivity and global competitiveness across the province."

Mitacs places top-tier talent in Canadian firms, to support industry-academia collaboration. This helps unlock innovation potential, de-risk R&D for firms, and build lasting academic-industry relationships. Its national reach, international connections and ability to broker cross-sectoral partnerships allow us to deliver results at scale, helping Canadian businesses compete globally while developing the next generation of a skilled and innovative workforce.

-30-

For more information, contact: