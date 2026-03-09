Premier Scott Moe Announces Patients First Health Care Plan: The Right Care, Right Place, Right Time

CANADA, March 9 - Released on March 9, 2026

Premier Scott Moe announced the Patients First Health Care Plan today - a comprehensive, province-wide strategy to improve access to care and ensure everyone in Saskatchewan receives the right care in the right place at the right time.

"We have been listening to Saskatchewan residents and the two main concerns we have heard are that people want access to a primary care provider, and they want diagnostics and surgeries in a timelier manner," Moe said. "That's what the Patients First Health Care Plan will do - deliver the right care in the right place at the right time."

Across Canada, health care is facing increasing pressure from rising demand, aging populations and workforce shortages. Saskatchewan's plan accelerates work already underway to improve access to health services by increasing the number of health care providers and giving patients more health care options.

The Patients First Health Care Plan outlines over 50 actions to ensure patients are receiving the right care in the right place at the right time. Some of the key actions are:

Increasing the number and expanding the scope of practice for all health care professionals;

Expanding access to virtual care;

Increasing the number of and access to Urgent Care Centres throughout the province;

Continuing to recruit, train and increase the number of doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners;

Expansion of diagnostic services like MRI, CT and PET-CT scans.

To see all the actions included in the Patients First Health Care Plan, read the complete plan at saskatchewan.ca/patientsfirst.

"The Patients First Health Care Plan builds on steps we are already taking to improve access to health care, like the introduction of virtual care, the creation of urgent care centres and the expansion of nurse practitioner services," Moe said. "It also recognizes there are still people in Saskatchewan not receiving the care they need when they need it, so there is a lot more work to be done.

"Our government will continue listening to Saskatchewan people to ensure everyone is getting the care they need when they need it."

