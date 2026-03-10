SIRT Concludes Investigation Into Officer Involved Fatality On Fishing Lake First Nation

CANADA, March 10 - Released on March 9, 2026

On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatchewan RCMP regarding an officer-involved fatality that had taken place that afternoon on Fishing Lake First Nation

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed SIRT to investigate.

SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter, and the Civilian Executive Director's public report can now be accessed online:

https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/products/128211

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

Additional information on the incident can be found here:

SIRT Investigating Fatal Officer Involved Shooting | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

