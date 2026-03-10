Saskatchewan Celebrates Successes In India

CANADA, March 10 - Released on March 9, 2026

Trade and investment mission to India reports wins in multiple sectors.



Today, the delegation led by Premier Scott Moe returned from India. The mission featured the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), including collaboration in uranium, carbon capture and storage, post-secondary education, and the development of joint agri-food technologies.

"Today marks an important milestone in Saskatchewan's relationship with the people of India," Moe said. "This mission made significant headway for Saskatchewan and several Indian organizations, post-secondary institutions, and government programs, all of which will bring more opportunities for both jurisdictions. India is an important partner for this province, and this mission, with the help of our trade and investment office in India, has helped us grow this relationship for the benefit of all those who live and work in Saskatchewan."

The mission was successful in the signing of a uranium agreement between Cameco and India's Department of Atomic Energy worth $2.6 billion.

MOUs signed by Saskatchewan organizations while in market included:

PTRC and the IIT Bombay National Centre of Excellence in CCUS on a partnership for CCUS research and collaboration.

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) and Midwest Energy Private Limited collaboration on nuclear microreactor technologies.

SRC and Nonferrous Materials Technologies Development Centre on collaboration in rare earth processing technologies.

University of Saskatchewan and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics joint work on research collaboration.

University of Saskatchewan and the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management - Kundli collaboration on agri-food technology and innovations.

University of Saskatchewan and the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur collaboration on agri-food technology and innovations.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Cambridge International School, Atria University, and Axia International collaboration for post-secondary education.

Saskatchewan and India have a strong trade relationship with over $18 billion in exports since 2007. The province is proud to be the consistent ally and reliable supplier India needs to ensure food and energy security.

The mission ran from February 28 to March 6, 2026.

