Twin Waves Wellness Center Integrates Breathwork Into Gentle Touch Chiropractic

The most profound healing can start with you, guided by your breath and gentle touches along the spine." — Dr. Kira Capozzolo, D.C.

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Waves Wellness Center , a gentle touch chiropractic practice led by twin sisters Dr. Kira Capozzolo, D.C. and Dr. Suzanna Wong, D.C., has integrated breathwork into its signature gentle-touch chiropractic sessions. This series of breathing exercises enhances the healing experience for patients seeking relief from stress, tension, and chronic pain.Twin Waves specializes in Network Spinal , a gentle form of chiropractic care that uses light touches along the spine to help the nervous system release stored tension and reorganize. Now, by weaving conscious breathing into the process, the center is seeing even greater improvements in patient outcomes.“Breath is the bridge between the mind and the body,” said Dr. Kira Capozzolo, co-founder of Twin Waves Wellness Center. “When someone’s spine is being cued to release tension, but their breathing is shallow or stuck in their chest, the body doesn’t fully relax. By teaching patients how to breathe into areas of stored tension within the body, we’re seeing them unwind more deeply and quickly. It’s remarkable.”Dr. Suzanna Wong explained how the addition of breathwork helps patients carry the benefits of care beyond the office. “Gentle-touch chiropractic helps work through old patterns in the body and nervous system,” Wong said. “When patients learn how to anchor those changes with their breath, they not only walk out feeling calmer and taller, but they often tell us they sleep better, think more clearly, and handle stress differently in their daily lives.”It's common for people who receive this combination of breathwork with chiropractic care to develop strategies for dealing with stress. For example, someone can work through a difficult work presentation with less anxiety and more clarity. Stories like these, according to the doctors, illustrate how healing extends beyond physical alignment and into the way patients live their lives.These sessions showcase that huge physical and mental leaps can be made in us through small, gentle touches. You don’t necessarily need a huge crack or a large adjustment to create change in the body. Healing can start from within, by marrying gentle touches along the spine with breathwork during these sessions.Dr. Capozzolo added, “We’re not replacing chiropractic with breathwork. It’s more about synergy. One plus one equals three. The chiropractic entrainments open the door, and the breathwork walks you through it.”With the growing demand for integrative approaches to wellness, Twin Waves Wellness Center continues to expand its offerings while staying rooted in its mission: to help patients reconnect with their bodies and live with greater ease.Twin Waves Wellness Center, located in Solana, CA, is a holistic chiropractic practice founded by twin sisters Dr. Kira Capozzolo, D.C. and Dr. Suzanna Wong, D.C. The center specializes in Network Spinal, a gentle and innovative form of chiropractic care that promotes nervous system regulation , stress release, and whole-body wellness.

