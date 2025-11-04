Brotherly Love Real Estate Continues Helping Philadelphia Homeowners Amid Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Alex & Jon | Co-founders of Brotherly Love Real Estate Philadelphia rowhomes Philly Skyline

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Philadelphia homeowners face sudden spikes in property taxes following the city’s latest round of reassessments, Brotherly Love Real Estate , a locally owned home-buying company, is stepping in to offer relief for those struggling to keep up.The City of Philadelphia’s property tax reassessments have long been unpredictable. Sometimes delayed for years, then released with dramatically higher valuations that leave residents shocked. In many cases, homeowners have seen their assessed property values double overnight, triggering steep tax increases that strain family budgets and push long-time residents toward difficult financial decisions.“We’ve met countless homeowners who’ve been blindsided by these reassessments,” said Jon Sanborn, co-founder of Brotherly Love Real Estate. “One woman in South Philly saw her tax bill jump nearly $2,000 in one year, even though her home hadn’t changed. These aren’t luxury flips. They’re regular rowhomes owned by hardworking people.”Brotherly Love Real Estate, known for buying houses as-is for cash, helps homeowners sell quickly without the stress of repairs, agent fees, or lengthy closings. The company has built a reputation for transparency and compassion in what can often be a confusing, high-pressure market.Sanborn explained that many of their clients are retirees, long-time residents, or families on fixed incomes who suddenly find themselves unable to afford their rising property tax bills . “We’re not just buying properties. Our goal is to help people find breathing room,” he said. “For some, selling their house as-is isn’t about profit. It’s about peace of mind.”Philadelphia’s reassessment process has faced criticism for its irregular timing and questionable accuracy. In some neighborhoods, homeowners have received inflated valuations that don’t reflect the true condition of their homes. For example, modest rowhouses are sometimes compared to nearby fully renovated properties, resulting in exaggerated tax obligations.“Property taxes are essential for the city, sure,” Sanborn added. “But when the numbers come out of nowhere and don’t make sense, people feel trapped. Our goal is to give them options. And a fair one at that.”Founded by Philadelphia natives, Brotherly Love Real Estate operates with a community-first approach. The founders, Alex Capozzolo and Jon Sanborn, focus on helping homeowners sell their homes directly. There are no commissions, hidden fees, or need to make costly updates before selling.One recent client, a couple who had lived in their home since the late 1990s, saw their property reassessed from $90,000 to $220,000. Their annual tax bill nearly tripled. Brotherly Love Real Estate purchased their home within two weeks, allowing them to relocate to Lancaster and reduce their financial burden.As property tax pressures continue to grow, Brotherly Love Real Estate encourages homeowners to explore all their options. Fortunately, there are multiple! Whether that means appealing their assessment, seeking financial assistance, or selling directly to an investor they trust.“We can’t control what the city does,” Sanborn said. “But we can make sure that homeowners have a fair, stress-free path forward when those decisions start to hit home.”Jon and Alex, along with countless other homeowners in Philly, have been forced to appeal their property assessments. Philadelphia is accurate sometimes, but not every time, with the newly assessed value they place on properties. The city set up a full protocol for homeowners to appeal, state their case, list comps, and essentially debate what they think the true value is.For home-buying companies like Brotherly Love Real Estate, they evaluate properties daily. It’s how they make a living. For the average homeowner, they may not know where to start or how to effectively stand their ground against an overvalued assessment. Chat GPT and Zillow Zestimates can only get someone so far.Certain blocks in Philly will go untouched for years with no major reassessment, then get smacked with a huge increase. Granted, sometimes it is fair and reasonable. Either way, it doesn’t soften the blow.Brotherly Love Real Estate is a Philadelphia-based home-buying company that specializes in purchasing properties in as-is condition. The company is dedicated to helping homeowners sell quickly and easily, no matter the situation.

